26 publishers win Grade 11 textbook tenders as Government prepares January rollout

Twenty-six publishers are set to benefit from the government’s purchase of Grade 11 textbooks as preparations gather pace for the first group of learners to enter the new class under the competency-based education system in January.

The contracts open up a major market for publishers, with Grade 10 learners estimated at about one million. Winning supply contracts, particularly for core subjects, gives publishers access to large volumes of guaranteed sales as schools prepare for the next stage of senior school education.

The awards come as the government continues to deal with unpaid bills for textbooks already supplied to schools. Outstanding payments to publishers have been put at about Sh7 billion, raising concerns over the financial pressure facing firms involved in the supply of learning materials.

The list of successful publishers and approved titles shows that the Grade 11 textbook market has been shared between both established firms and newer publishing companies. The allocations cover core subjects, specialised pathways and literature, including prescribed English and Kiswahili set books.

However, the document does not indicate the value of individual contracts, the number of books each publisher will supply or the total budget set aside for the procurement.

Textbook tenders have in recent years triggered intense competition among publishers, with firms competing on prices to secure large government orders.

Among the largest beneficiaries is the state-owned Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), which has secured contracts covering 12 subjects as well as one literature title.

Mountain Top Publishers has been allocated eight subjects and one literature title, while East African Educational Publishers (EAEP) has won four subject allocations and five literature titles.

Education CS Julius Ogamba officially launched the distribution of the Grade 11 books at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) on Tuesday as the government moved to ensure schools receive the materials before the new class begins.

"I affirm the ministry's commitment to ensuring that agreed timelines are observed and implementation is supported," he said.

KLB will supply textbooks for French, General Science, Music and Dance, Arabic, German, Computer Studies, Metal Work, Marine and Fisheries, Media Technology and Islamic Religious Education.

EAEP will provide books for English, Essential Mathematics, Chemistry and Agriculture. The publisher will also supply literature titles, among them The Parting Clouds and Voices from the Woods.

Mountain Top Publishers secured books for Business Studies, Christian Religious Education, Agriculture, Geography, Home Science, Wood Work and Sports and Recreation. Its allocation also includes the Kiswahili play Jahazi la Mchongoma.

Booklyst has been awarded titles for Kiswahili, Core Mathematics, Home Science, Metal Work, Electricity, Theatre and Film, Sports and Recreation and Aviation.

Other publishers have also received allocations across a range of subjects and literature categories.

Moran Publishers will supply books for English, Geography and Electricity, while Mentor Publishers has been allocated titles for Computer Studies, Physical Education and Kiswahili.

Oxford University Press East Africa has secured History and Citizenship as well as two literature titles. Longhorn Publishers will supply books for Wood Work and Building Construction.

Storymoja has been allocated Essential Mathematics and selected literature texts, while OnePlanet Publishers will supply books for Media Technology, French and prescribed literature.

Doritex has received titles for ICT and Marine and Fisheries, while Magic Papers will supply Power Mechanics. Frontrow has been awarded Fine Arts and Core Mathematics, Highland will provide Biology and Chemistry, and Hummingbird will supply books for Music and Dance, History and Citizenship and Fine Art.

The wide spread of allocations reflects the structure of senior school, which is organised around different pathways and subject combinations. This has created demand for learning materials covering not only traditional academic subjects but also technical and vocational areas.

Literature also accounts for a notable share of the approved materials, with publishers allocated titles covering novels, plays, biographies, autobiographies, poetry and oral literature.

KICD has completed the evaluation and procurement process for the Grade 11 textbooks and says it is ready to oversee their distribution ahead of their planned use by learners from January.

The distribution exercise will run until October 23 before taking a break during the national examinations period. It will then resume on weekdays and continue until December 23, 2026.

KICD has asked school heads to prepare for the deliveries and ensure that staff are available to receive the books.

"Principals are urged to ensure there will be staff in schools to receive the books. The Institute cautions teachers, parents, learners, the public and other education players that the use of non-approved curriculum support materials in schools is unlawful," KICD chief executive Charles Ong'ondo said.

KICD chairman Simon Gicharu called for better facilitation of publishers by the Ministry of Education to help ensure the books reach schools without delays.

"I also ask the Ministry of Education to supply KICD with timely, complete and accurate data on the number of schools, learners and their subjects to avoid delays, oversupply and undersupply of books," Mr Gicharu said.

The issue of delayed payments to publishers also emerged as the government moved to distribute the new books.

Prof Ong'ondo said KICD owed publishers Sh9 billion as of September 1, but had already paid Sh2 billion.

"During a meeting between publishers and Education PS John Ololtuaa, agreements were reached" he said.

Kenya Publishers Association chairman Musyoki Muli confirmed that publishers had received the payment and said the outstanding amount remained a concern for the industry.

"About Sh7 billion is pending but the government made commitments to pay It will not affect distribution since publishers invest ahead. Our operations are affected because of the pending bills" Mr Muli said.

Despite the unpaid bills, publishers are expected to proceed with the distribution of the Grade 11 books, with the government relying on firms to invest in printing and preparation ahead of payment.

The latest allocations therefore place publishers at the centre of preparations for the January transition, with schools expected to receive the approved materials before learners move into Grade 11.