No fool can run this country! Ruto tells political rivals

President William Ruto has stepped up his criticism of his political rivals, saying Kenya’s growing complexity requires a leader with the intelligence and ability to steer the country forward.

Speaking on Thursday during the National Industrial Training Authority graduation ceremony at State House, Nairobi, Ruto questioned whether some of those seeking the presidency in the 2027 General Election fully understood the demands of running the country.

“We are a very serious country, and I see many people running around. Kenya is a modern, very complex and sophisticated country. No fool can run this country,” he said.

“It requires someone with intelligence. That’s how you take the country forward,” he added.

Ruto has repeatedly attacked his political competitors, accusing them of lacking clear plans, vision and workable solutions to Kenya’s challenges.

He has presented his administration as focused on strategy and delivery, while describing the opposition as “rudderless”, “planless” and “empty”, arguing that it has not offered alternative policy plans on key issues.

At a rally in Kajiado on September 3, Ruto challenged opposition leaders to put forward their agendas, policies, plans and visions instead of concentrating on political attacks.

“Mimi nawaambia wale viongozi wengine kila mtu wacha kuja kutupea ufala... Usituletee kelele, sisi ni watu tuko na akili,” he said.

The remarks loosely translate to: “I am telling those other leaders, everyone should stop bringing us foolishness. Do not bring us noise; we are people who have brains.”

During Thursday’s graduation, Ruto also defended his participation in international engagements, including African Union and United Nations meetings, after critics questioned whether his attention should instead be focused on domestic matters.

“That is how you profile a nation. That is how you raise the profile of a country. Today I can say without any fear of contradiction that Kenya has a bigger profile and a lot of respect across the world because they know that we are a serious nation,” he said.

He later turned his attention to the graduates, urging them to value their technical skills and avoid accepting poor pay for their work.

“Msipige your skill na bei ya chini ati mtu amekwambia kuja fix hapa plumbing halafu anakulipa shilingi hamsini. Hata wewe tumia akili bwana, mwambie hii kazi hapana,” he said in jest, drawing laughter from the graduates.

Ruto urged the graduates to use their training and experience to seek better opportunities rather than accepting terms that undervalue their skills.

His remarks came as he sought to link the value of skilled work with the broader need for sound leadership, arguing that both workers and national leaders should understand their worth and make informed choices.

The President’s comments also add to his growing political attacks on those positioning themselves to challenge him in the next General Election, with the contest expected to focus on competing plans for the country’s future.

Ruto maintained that Kenya’s size, economic needs and position in the region and the wider world demand a leader capable of understanding its affairs and making informed decisions.