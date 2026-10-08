Rironi-Naivasha upgrade gathers pace as October 30 deadline nears

The race to get the upgraded Rironi-Naivasha road ready for motorists has entered a decisive stage, with tarmac now being laid at the Ngarariga Interchange as the October 30 opening target draws closer.

The first blacktop works were witnessed on Tuesday when Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) director general Luka Kimeli inspected the ongoing construction along the Rironi-Naivasha section of the Rironi-Mau Summit highway.

Workers were seen laying tarmac on the approach road to the Ngarariga Interchange, giving a clear indication that the project has moved into an advanced phase of construction.

The work is taking place as the government seeks to meet its plan of having the Rironi-Naivasha section completed and opened to traffic later this month.

Roads CS Davis Chirchir announced last month that the section would be ready by October 30, with motorists expected to begin using the upgraded road while construction continues on other parts of the larger corridor.

“In one and a half months to come, the section of Rironi to Naivasha Road of Rironi-Mau Summit construction will be complete,” he said.

The government intends to open the highway in phases, according to Chirchir, with traffic first being allowed onto the upper side of the A8 corridor.

The next stage will involve the A8 South section covering the Rironi, Mai Mahiu and Naivasha connection.

“After this we go to Naivasha side, that is Rironi-Mau Mai Mahiu-Naivasha. We’ll open the upper side, that is A8, to traffic, then go to A8 South,” he said.

During his Tuesday inspection, Kimeli observed the ongoing blacktop application at the Ngarariga Interchange approach as construction crews continued with the roadworks.

The tarmacking is part of the broader programme to upgrade the corridor, with the project focused on improving links between different areas, road safety and the movement of traffic.

The Rironi-Naivasha stretch forms part of the wider Rironi-Mau Summit highway project, which is upgrading the existing road infrastructure along the Nairobi-Nakuru route.

The corridor has for years experienced heavy traffic, with Naivasha, Gilgil and the escarpment among the areas affected by congestion.

The resulting delays have affected both passengers and the movement of goods along the route.

As the October 30 deadline approaches, the start of tarmacking at the Ngarariga Interchange provides a visible sign of progress on a project that is now moving towards the planned opening of the upgraded Rironi-Naivasha section.