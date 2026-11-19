President William Ruto has defended his administration’s development agenda, insisting that every region and community in Kenya has an equal right to government investment regardless of its population or voting strength.

The President criticised leaders advocating what he described as politics of exclusion, arguing that development should not be distributed according to the number of votes or the size of a community.

“Do you want to be told about shares? Do you want to be told you come from a small community or you are few?” he asked.

Ruto spoke on Thursday, during the first day of his development tour of Western Kenya, where he opened the Kakapel Iteso Cultural Centre in Teso North Constituency, Busia County.

He said his administration would ensure no part of the country was excluded from its transformation agenda, maintaining that all Kenyans deserved equal treatment and opportunities.

The President said his commitment to national unity informed his decision to work with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and other political parties in the formation of the Broad-Based Government.

President William Ruto during the laying of the foundation stone and inspection of ongoing construction works at the GSU camp in Akichelesit, Teso North, Busia County, on November 19, 2026. — PCS

“We want every Kenyan to feel like they belong in Kenya and enjoy equal rights,” he said.

The Kakapel facility is intended to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of the Iteso community. The Head of State announced that the national government would allocate additional funds to expand the centre and improve its capacity to attract visitors from across Kenya and beyond.

The cultural centre is located near the Kakapel National Monument, a recognised archaeological site in Teso North known for ancient rock art. Busia County Government says the paintings, estimated to be between 2,000 and 4,000 years old, provide evidence of the area's long cultural history.

The cultural centre project had stalled for more than a decade after construction began in 2015. In October, work had resumed following a partnership involving the county government and two cement companies.

Ruto also laid the foundation stone for the Akichelesit General Service Unit (GSU) Camp, saying the facility would strengthen security in the region.

He announced that the government would invest Sh100 million in housing for police officers deployed to the camp, arguing that officers required decent living conditions and adequate equipment to carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

The President explained that the government was committed to providing security agencies with the necessary resources to protect lives and property.

He was accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma and several Members of Parliament.

President William Ruto inspects ongoing construction works at the GSU camp in Akichelesit, Teso North, Busia County, on November 19, 2026. — PCS

The President also urged Kenyans to scrutinise candidates seeking elective positions, saying voters should consider their records and development agendas. He criticised the opposition, arguing that it lacked a clear vision for the country.

Mudavadi said the administration was prioritising infrastructure development in Western Kenya to strengthen trade with neighbouring Uganda.

He called on residents and regional leaders to support the President's agenda, saying the region stood to benefit from the government's development plans.

“Let us, therefore, as a community and as a region, join forces with President Ruto to secure victory in 2027,” Mudavadi said.

Wetangula described the Malaba-Mombasa road as a crucial transport corridor that had not received adequate attention over the years.

He clarified that the President would soon unveil plans for a dual carriageway from Mombasa, which he said would ease congestion and support business and livelihoods.

The proposed upgrade of the Mau Summit-Malaba highway is also part of wider plans to improve connectivity along the Northern Corridor, a major regional trade route linking the Port of Mombasa to Uganda and other countries in East and Central Africa.

Governor Otuoma explained that Busia had been left behind for a long time but expressed confidence that the county was now on a path to transformation.

“After 10 years of President Ruto, you will not recognise Busia County,” he said.

Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya also praised the administration's development record, citing the proposed Malaba Smart City as one of the projects expected to transform the county.