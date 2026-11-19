President William Ruto is set to begin a development tour of Western Kenya on Thursday, with visits expected across Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga counties as his administration seeks to accelerate infrastructure and economic development in the region.

The tour is expected to focus on ongoing government projects, including road construction, affordable housing, healthcare facilities, industrial parks and agricultural reforms, as political competition gradually intensifies ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The President's itinerary comes eight months after he undertook a week-long development tour of the region in March, during which he launched and inspected several projects.

Although the specific county where he will make his first stop on Thursday had not been confirmed in the reports available ahead of the visit, the four counties expected to feature in the latest tour are Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga.

Ahead of the visit, Ruto on Tuesday, November 17, held consultations with government officials, governors and Members of Parliament from the region at State House in Nairobi.

The meeting was led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, who said the discussions centred on ensuring that the President's visit would translate into tangible development benefits for residents.

Wetang'ula said the engagement provided an opportunity to review existing projects, identify areas requiring government intervention and initiate additional development programmes.

“We expressed our readiness to welcome the President, noting that the tour presents an important opportunity to accelerate ongoing projects, launch new initiatives and address critical needs in infrastructure, agriculture, education, healthcare and economic empowerment,” Wetang'ula said.

Among the key sectors expected to feature during the tour is agriculture, particularly the sugar industry, which remains a major source of livelihoods for households in Western Kenya.

Ruto has pointed to reforms in the sugar sector as one of his administration's achievements, arguing that interventions targeting struggling public sugar factories have improved production and the welfare of farmers and workers.

“In agriculture, reforms in the sugar sector have revived public factories that were on their deathbed. Today, farmers are producing more and earning more while workers are paid every month,” the President said.

The government has also highlighted investments in infrastructure, including the proposed upgrading of the Eldoret-Kapsabet-Chavakali road and the planned extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to Busia through Vihiga.

Other projects highlighted by government allies include the ultra-modern Chwele Market, Bungoma Huduma Centre, Matulo Airstrip, Sichei Referral Hospital and the expansion of the KOICA-supported water project in Mt Elgon.

The administration has also identified the construction of Kidundu Stadium and improvements to local markets and roads among its development priorities in the region.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the discussions with regional leaders also addressed youth empowerment, women's economic participation, support for farmers and attracting additional investment into the region.

He maintained that Western Kenya should remain integrated into the country's national development agenda, with communities benefiting from government programmes and expanded economic opportunities.

However, the President's visit comes against a politically significant backdrop as various political formations intensify efforts to consolidate support in Western Kenya ahead of the 2027 elections.

The region largely supported the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the 2022 presidential election, when he secured approximately 1.02 million votes against Ruto's 630,000.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has also emerged as an influential political figure in the region through the Linda Mwananchi movement, adding to the competition facing government-aligned leaders.

Wetang'ula and Mudavadi have been instrumental in mobilising regional leaders behind Ruto's development agenda, with discussions also focusing on strengthening political unity.

The President's latest tour will therefore provide an opportunity for his administration to showcase its development record while seeking to strengthen relationships with residents and political leaders in a region expected to play an important role in the 2027 General Election.