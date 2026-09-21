Wetang’ula calls on ODM supporters to honour Raila by backing Ruto
Speaker Wetang’ula said Odinga had chosen to work with President Ruto before his death and urged his supporters to follow the political direction he had taken.
Speaker Wetang’ula said Odinga had chosen to work with President Ruto before his death and urged his supporters to follow the political direction he had taken.
Kiunjuri said he would lobby Ruto to retain Kindiki, arguing that the Deputy President position should remain with Mt Kenya as the region prepares to negotiate its political interests ahead of the 2027 polls.
Sifuna spoke on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in Lurende village, Khachonge, Kabuchai Constituency, during the burial of the mother of Senator Consolata Wakwabubi.He said leaders should not view political office as the main goal, arguing that the priority should be delivering change for Kenyans.
The Speaker said women have the numbers to influence elections but need to turn their political participation into direct competition for leadership positions at the county and national levels.
Gachoka pointed to Sifuna's recent political tours and rallies in the region, particularly in Kakamega, Busia, Trans Nzoia and Bungoma, as evidence of his growing appeal
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Gachoka argued that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna currently offered the opposition its strongest option, saying his support in Western Kenya could be combined with the Mount Kenya vote under former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to create a formidable electoral coalition.
Mudavadi singled out the Ol Kalou by-election, where an opposition candidate secured victory, as an example of the commission receiving praise from the same political side that has since raised questions about its work.
Participants said limited funding continues to affect the fight against corruption, arguing that EACC needs more resources to carry out investigations and pursue the recovery of public wealth.
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki led the criticism of the opposition during a meeting with UDA polling centre officials at Kinoru Stadium in Meru.
Speaking on the operation on Thursday, ACA Regional Manager for Western and Nyanza Tom Muteti linked the spread of counterfeit building supplies to structural failures and building collapses reported in different parts of the country.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Mokua said the initiative should involve ordinary citizens from across Western Kenya, arguing that regional development plans would only succeed if they reflected the views and aspirations of people at the grassroots.
The concerns followed an IEBC notice issued on Thursday setting October 15, 2026, as the deadline for political parties planning to take part in the General Election to submit the names and specimen signatures of their authorised officials.
Miguna attributed the underdevelopment of Nyanza and Western Kenya to what he described as deliberate policies by successive governments since independence in 1963. He alleged that the regions had been subjected to intentional marginalisation, economic sabotage and discrimination, while resources such as coffee and tea were used to drive development in the Mount Kenya region
Mudavadi said he will rally leaders and residents in Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia and Trans Nzoia to work closely with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to intensify the registration exercise.
Mudavadi challenged the youth to distinguish between leaders who are genuinely popular and those who use populist politics to gain public support without offering solutions to the country’s problems.
Speaker Wetang’ula said State House was not an office to be pursued without first building a record of leadership.
Sifuna noted that the decline of major economic projects had affected more than the factories themselves, arguing that the collapse had disrupted employment and business opportunities for thousands of people who depended on the Mumias sugar industry
The Kakamega tour is part of a broader effort to build support in Western Kenya, a region that has attracted increased political attention ahead of the next elections
Kibos Sugar, Busia Sugar Industry Limited and Sony Sugar told MPs that Kenya needs duty-remission imports to meet industrial demand for refined sugar, arguing that limited local refining capacity makes refined sugar imports for processing a necessity. They also said smuggling through porous borders poses a bigger threat than legally imported sugar.
Counties expected to experience rain include Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kericho, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Murang'a.
The National Assembly Majority Whip argued that leadership at the national level requires practical experience, saying those seeking the presidency should first understand how government functions before making promises to citizens.
Apart from the showers, the weatherman said cool and cloudy conditions will persist in several parts of the country for much of the day. The affected areas include Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Kitui, Makueni and Kajiado.
In its latest weekly weather outlook released on Tuesday, the Kenya Meteorological Department said counties including Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo/Marakwet, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Murang'a are likely to experience rainfall during the forecast period, even as much of the country remains dry.
Sifuna urged Kenyans to continue backing what he described as a citizen-led movement that champions accountability, good governance and greater public involvement in leadership.
In its latest weekly weather outlook released on Tuesday, the department said Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Nakuru, Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Narok, Bomet, Nyamira, Vihiga, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Migori, Lamu and Nyandarua are likely to receive rainfall during the forecast period.
Wetang'ula reminded residents that elections are decided by those who vote, quoting the popular saying that "bad leaders are elected by good people who fail to vote," and urged every eligible citizen to take voter registration seriously.
His return to UDA comes less than a year after he contested the 2025 Malava parliamentary by-election on a DAP-K ticket following his fallout with the ruling party
The push, led by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and supported by more than 15 Members of Parliament, was made during a women empowerment programme in Lurambi Constituency on Saturday, where leaders also reaffirmed support for President Ruto's re-election bid.
Counties in the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley and the wider Rift Valley region are likely to record morning rains in some areas before afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop.
According to the forecast, central and western parts of Kenya are likely to receive rainfall levels higher than usual, with moderate amounts ranging between 50 and 200 millimetres expected in multiple counties.