Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Western Kenya

I would rather stay where I am! Sifuna dismisses number two bid
2027 Election

I would rather stay where I am! Sifuna dismisses number two bid

Sifuna spoke on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in Lurende village, Khachonge, Kabuchai Constituency, during the burial of the mother of Senator Consolata Wakwabubi.He said leaders should not view political office as the main goal, arguing that the priority should be delivering change for Kenyans.

By
Tony Gachoka: Sifuna can defeat Ruto in 2027 with Gachagua backing
Politics

Tony Gachoka: Sifuna can defeat Ruto in 2027 with Gachagua backing

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Gachoka argued that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna currently offered the opposition its strongest option, saying his support in Western Kenya could be combined with the Mount Kenya vote under former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to create a formidable electoral coalition.

By
Miguna accuses successive governments of marginalising Nyanza and Western Kenya
News

Miguna accuses successive governments of marginalising Nyanza and Western Kenya

Miguna attributed the underdevelopment of Nyanza and Western Kenya to what he described as deliberate policies by successive governments since independence in 1963. He alleged that the regions had been subjected to intentional marginalisation, economic sabotage and discrimination, while resources such as coffee and tea were used to drive development in the Mount Kenya region

By
Sony Sugar MD Pamela Jane Odhiambo appears before the National Assembly Trade Committee on 5th August, 2026, in Parliament. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG'I
Counties

Sugar millers defend imports, blame smuggling for industry woes

Kibos Sugar, Busia Sugar Industry Limited and Sony Sugar told MPs that Kenya needs duty-remission imports to meet industrial demand for refined sugar, arguing that limited local refining capacity makes refined sugar imports for processing a necessity. They also said smuggling through porous borders poses a bigger threat than legally imported sugar.

By
Dry weather to dominate Kenya as rain persists in select Counties
News

Dry weather to dominate Kenya as rain persists in select Counties

In its latest weekly weather outlook released on Tuesday, the Kenya Meteorological Department said counties including Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo/Marakwet, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Murang'a are likely to experience rainfall during the forecast period, even as much of the country remains dry.

By