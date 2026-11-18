United Green Movement (UGM) Party leader David Maraga has called on opposition leaders to unite behind electoral reforms, warning that Kenya risks wasting the sacrifices made by Generation Z protesters in 2024 if President William Ruto secures another term in the 2027 General Election.

Maraga said opposition leaders must work together to address concerns surrounding the country's electoral process, arguing that electoral justice should take priority over individual political ambitions and disagreements over who should carry the opposition's presidential ticket.

In a statement on Wednesday, the former Chief Justice said the opposition must prevent any possibility of President Ruto using state institutions to secure his continued stay in power.

"I have said it before, and I say it again: it would be a tragedy to squander the sacrifices of Gen Z in 2024 and let Ruto return to office in 2027. We must close every avenue he could use to keep himself in power," Maraga stated.

He identified the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as one of the key institutions requiring urgent attention, alleging that the commission had fallen under the influence of the current administration.

Maraga argued that the independence of electoral institutions was essential to ensuring credible elections and protecting the will of Kenyan voters.

"The first of these is the IEBC. It is no secret that Ruto has captured almost every independent institution, and the IEBC is no exception," he said.

The former Chief Justice announced that he had consulted political leaders and other stakeholders from different parts of the country as part of efforts to build consensus on the proposed electoral reforms.

He said the consultations would culminate in a stakeholders' forum scheduled for Thursday, November 19, where participants would discuss the challenges facing the electoral commission and identify priority areas requiring intervention.

According to Maraga, the meeting would be followed by the presentation of five irreducible minimum reforms to the IEBC.

"That is why I have consulted leaders from across the country. On 19 November we will hold a stakeholders forum, and afterwards we will present our five irreducible minimum reforms to the IEBC."

Although Maraga did not disclose the specific reforms in his announcement, the proposed engagement signals an effort to place electoral accountability and institutional independence at the centre of opposition cooperation ahead of the 2027 elections.

He maintained that opposition unity should not be determined solely by political alliances or negotiations over presidential candidates but should begin with shared positions on issues affecting the country.

Maraga maintained that leaders should be willing to cooperate on matters of national importance regardless of who eventually emerges as the opposition's flagbearer in the next general election.

"Opposition unity must begin with working together on issues of national interest, no matter who ends up on the ballot. Electoral justice is one such issue, and it needs urgent attention," he stated.

His remarks come as political leaders continue positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 presidential contest, with questions surrounding the management of elections and the independence of constitutional institutions expected to feature prominently in political discussions.

Maraga, who served as Kenya's Chief Justice from 2016 to 2021, has increasingly positioned himself as a voice in discussions surrounding governance, constitutionalism and electoral accountability.

During his tenure at the Supreme Court, he presided over the landmark September 2017 decision that nullified the presidential election results of the August 8, 2017 General Election, citing illegalities and irregularities in the electoral process.

The ruling resulted in a fresh presidential election, making Kenya the first African country to have a presidential election annulled by a court.

As preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum, Maraga said he was prepared to contribute his experience and leadership to efforts aimed at securing electoral reforms.

"I will offer all my experience, my leadership and my skills to see it done," he said.

The November 19 stakeholders' meeting is expected to provide a platform for opposition leaders and other participants to discuss a common reform agenda, with the proposed five-point demands set to form the basis of their engagement with the electoral commission.