Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has opened up about what he describes as a difficult period in his political career, recounting death threats and intimidation following his decision to oppose President William Ruto's administration.

Speaking during a media interview on Thursday, the Linda Mwananchi Movement leader claims the threats intensified after he began openly expressing disagreement with the President and the broad-based government arrangement.

Sifuna said some of the warnings suggested that he could be killed in a manner similar to the late Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were, who was shot dead in Nairobi in April 2025.

He described receiving threats on an almost daily basis, saying the intimidation went beyond verbal warnings to concerns about his personal safety and movements.

"I have gone through very many threats. When I started saying that I disagreed with Honourable William Ruto and this government they call broad-based, there were threats every day. I would be told, 'Tomorrow you will be killed on the road. You will be shot like Ong’ondo Were'," Sifuna said.

The senator explained that the situation became particularly difficult because he and those around him had to exercise caution over where they went and the places they visited.

He recalled being warned against visiting certain places and eating at particular establishments because of fears that people could be targeting him.

"We were being told, do not eat there, do not go there because they want to harm us. And it is not that I have wronged anybody. It is simply because I have a different vision of how our country should move forward," he added.

Sifuna's account comes against the backdrop of his increasingly public fallout with the political establishment following disagreements over ODM's cooperation with Ruto's administration.

He emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the broad-based government arrangement while serving as ODM Secretary-General, a position that placed him at the centre of the party's political direction and negotiations.

His resistance to the arrangement subsequently deepened divisions within ODM, particularly between leaders who supported cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza administration and those who wanted the party to maintain an independent opposition position.

The disagreements eventually resulted in his removal from the party's Secretary-General position and the loss of his Senate leadership role in 2026.

Rather than retreating from frontline politics, Sifuna began building an alternative political platform under the Linda Mwananchi Movement, positioning himself as a leading voice for those opposed to the government's political direction.

The movement has since become an important part of his political strategy ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

In October, Sifuna and his allies advanced plans to transform The Equitable Party into the Linda Mwananchi Movement, providing a political vehicle through which the senator could consolidate his support and participate in the next electoral contest.

His political manoeuvres have also extended beyond his immediate political base, with the senator engaging other opposition figures as discussions over a possible united front against Ruto gather momentum.

The strategy allows him to pursue two political objectives: strengthening Linda Mwananchi as an independent political force while remaining involved in wider opposition negotiations over the 2027 presidential contest.

Sifuna has also sought to distinguish his political position from disagreements involving individual leaders, framing his opposition as a question of national direction rather than personal hostility towards the President.

During Thursday's interview, he maintained that his disagreements with Ruto were informed by his understanding of how Kenya should be governed.

He also acknowledged the support he had received from Kenyans during the difficult period, expressing gratitude to those who had prayed for his safety.

The senator said his confidence throughout the period had been anchored in his faith, adding that he had consistently believed God would protect him despite the threats.

"I want to thank you because you have been praying for us. From the beginning, I have been telling Melody that we believe Almighty God will protect us," he said.

His account offers a glimpse into the personal risks he associates with his political choices as he attempts to transform his growing profile as a government critic into a broader electoral movement.

With the 2027 elections approaching, Sifuna faces the challenge of turning the Linda Mwananchi Movement's political visibility into a nationwide organisation capable of competing for power.

For the senator, however, the threats he says he experienced have not changed his position on the country's political direction or his decision to continue challenging the government.