Ruto turns fire on Sifuna’s new party as 2027 political battle heats up

President William Ruto has hit at Senator Edwin Sifuna, mocking the opposition politician over the launch of his "The Equitable Party "(TEP) and making remarks about a political gathering where he alleged that opposition leaders had been seen drinking liquor.

Speaking during the inspection of the Kapsait-Sondany Road and Last Mile Connectivity projects in West Pokot County on Wednesday, Ruto questioned the opposition's preparedness for the 2027 General Election, accusing its leaders of prioritising political hostility over development.

The President ridiculed the launch of what he described as an “empty party” (The Equitable Party), suggesting that its political ambitions lacked substance and questioning why Kenyans should support the opposition.

“Some people launched a party they call the ‘Empty Party’. Thereafter, he went straight from there to a bar. The last time we saw him, he had failed. And the table was full of strong liquor,” Ruto said.

The remarks target Sifuna, who unveiled his party, The Equitable Party, on October 4 as a political vehicle for the Linda Mwananchi Movement ahead of the 2027 elections.

During the launch in Nairobi, Sifuna was declared the party leader and its preferred presidential candidate. The event attracted several opposition figures, including Siaya Governor James Orengo, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

TEP, which uses the slogan “Tusawazishe”, meaning “Let us make it equal”, offers Sifuna a formal platform to pursue his presidential ambitions after political and regulatory hurdles affected efforts to secure the Linda Mwananchi Movement name.

The party's unveiling marked a significant step in the senator's efforts to position himself as a contender against Ruto in 2027.

Ruto's latest attack also comes days after Sifuna attended veteran broadcaster Fred Obachi Machoka's 50-year media anniversary celebration, popularly known as Machoka @50, held at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi on October 10.

President William Ruto interacts with members of the public during an inspection of the Kapsait–Sondany Road and Last Mile Connectivity projects in West Pokot County on October 14, 2026. — PCS

The event brought together politicians, media personalities, and music lovers for a celebration featuring Congolese rhumba stars, including Koffi Olomide and Mbilia Bel. Sifuna received cheers from attendees as he arrived at the gathering.

The celebration drew online attention over moments involving drinks and political figures, with Ruto using the occasion to take a swipe at Sifuna,

The President went on to accuse his political opponents of selling anger, jealousy, tribalism and division instead of offering Kenyans a clear alternative.

“Our competitors are selling anger to the people of Kenya. They are selling to us jealousy. They are selling to us ethnicity, tribal arithmetic, things that will not change the destiny of our nation,” the Head of State maintained.

He defended his administration's development agenda, arguing that voters supported a programme centred on infrastructure, housing, electricity, education and healthcare in 2022.

Ruto's administration has prioritised road construction, affordable housing, electricity connectivity and employment programmes. The government has also announced plans to expand major road corridors, including the Rironi-Mau Summit highway, while promoting housing and digital employment as part of its strategy to address youth unemployment.

In West Pokot, the President announced that the government had allocated Sh21 billion towards constructing 200 kilometres of roads and Sh2.3 billion for electricity connections, targeting 10,000 additional households by May 2027.

He also cited Sh11 billion for housing, markets and student hostels, and urged residents to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Ruto maintained that the 2027 election should be a contest between competing development agendas rather than personal grievances.

“What we have as an alternative in Kenya is a clueless, planless, visionless, sponsored, useless opposition,” he said, insisting that his administration would continue implementing its economic transformation agenda.

The exchange signals intensifying political hostilities as Ruto and opposition leaders seek to consolidate support ahead of the next General Election