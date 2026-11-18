President William Ruto has cited the growing number of patients receiving specialised medical care under the Social Health Authority (SHA) as evidence that Kenya is moving towards a health system that does not force families to sacrifice their property to save the lives of loved ones.

Ruto said the new financing arrangement was helping households escape the financial difficulties that often accompany serious illnesses, where patients and their relatives are left with no option but to borrow money, sell land or dispose of livestock to raise money for treatment.

“For too many Kenyans and their families, falling ill has meant borrowing from friends, selling their livestock, disposing land, or abandoning treatment altogether,” he said on Wednesday, November 18, during his State of the Nation Address to Parliament.

He said the government introduced the SHA reforms to ensure that the cost of healthcare was shared collectively instead of being left entirely to individual families, particularly those dealing with conditions that require expensive and continuous medical attention.

The President singled out cancer and kidney disease, saying the costs associated with managing the conditions had placed enormous pressure on households, often forcing families to exhaust their savings or seek financial assistance.

According to Ruto, 53,465 cancer patients were receiving treatment through the system, while 24,468 people were accessing dialysis services. He further disclosed that 89 patients had undergone kidney transplants.

“These are among the most expensive forms of medical care, often beyond the financial reach of ordinary households,” he said.

Ruto argued that covering such procedures through pooled resources was helping families avoid the difficult choice between paying for treatment and protecting the assets they rely on for their livelihoods.

He said the government wanted to ensure that households did not lose property accumulated over many years simply because a family member required specialised medical attention.

The President added that the financial consequences of prolonged illnesses often extend beyond hospital expenses, placing additional pressure on families already struggling to meet their daily needs.

Ruto also revealed that 33.7 million Kenyans had enrolled under SHA, marking an increase from the approximately eight million people registered under the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) in 2022.

He said the expansion demonstrated the wider reach of the new arrangement, although he maintained that its impact should be assessed through the medical services members could access and the financial protection provided to their families.

The President nevertheless admitted that the switch to the new health financing system had encountered difficulties, saying the government had taken note of complaints from Kenyans and was working to address them.

“The transition to SHA had initial challenges, and we recognised the legitimate concerns of Kenyans,” he said.

The rollout has attracted concerns surrounding registration, access to treatment, the processing of claims and the experiences of patients seeking services at health facilities.

Ruto maintained that the government was committed to improving the system, with the long-term objective of reducing the amount households spend on healthcare and preventing serious illnesses from destroying their financial stability.

“Our undertaking is to progressively and eventually remove the crushing burden of medical expenses from Kenyan households, protect family savings, and ensure that illness does not become a sentence to poverty,” he said.

He placed the reforms within the government's broader efforts to ease the cost of living, arguing that reducing medical expenses would give families greater financial relief.

The President said the ultimate goal was to make healthcare less financially demanding while ensuring that Kenyans could seek treatment without being forced to sell their land, livestock or other valuable possessions.