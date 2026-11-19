Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna announced a Sh5,000 lifetime membership fee for supporters seeking to join the political outfit, outlining plans to build a grassroots movement while creating opportunities for young women to participate in elective politics.

The Nairobi Senator announced the membership charges on November 18, 2026, while receiving members of the Dada za Sifuna group, saying the amount had been agreed upon to make membership accessible while protecting aspiring politicians from excessive financial demands.

Sifuna maintained that the movement was not established to exploit politicians seeking elective positions but to provide an alternative political platform where ordinary Kenyans could participate in leadership and decision-making.

"As Linda Mwananchi, we have agreed that lifetime membership will cost Sh5,000. We are not here to fleece aspirants seeking elective positions. For many years, it has been rare to see young women in politics. We are here to create space for young women to vie for leadership positions," Sifuna said.

The announcement places membership recruitment and the participation of women at the centre of the movement's grassroots mobilisation strategy as political actors begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Nairobi Senator further told the group that supporters would not merely be ordinary members but would have a stake in the organisation and benefit from its growth.

He described the membership arrangement as a shared investment, promising that contributions made by supporters would be recognised as the movement expanded its political activities.

"You're now shareholders in this movement. Whatever we build together, we will eat together. This movement is as much yours as it is ours," he said.

Sifuna also challenged political organisations that rely on financial inducements to attract supporters, arguing that a movement with convincing policies should be able to win public support without paying people to attend its activities or join its ranks.

"When you have policies that citizens believe in, nobody has to bribe you. We are the ones who should be coming to you, the citizens, not paying people to support us," he said.

The remarks signal an attempt by the movement to present itself as a citizen-funded political organisation, with members expected to contribute financially and participate in shaping its direction.

The membership announcement comes as Sifuna intensifies efforts to establish Linda Mwananchi's political structures ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

On October 30, 2026, the Nairobi Senator unveiled the movement's national headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, alongside opposition figures, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democratic Action Party of Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa.

During the launch, Sifuna outlined plans to establish offices across all 47 counties by the end of November, with the aim of strengthening grassroots mobilisation and expanding the movement's national presence.

He also indicated that the outfit was building on an existing political network, claiming it had attracted county chairpersons from 38 counties.

On November 13, delegates endorsed changes to the identity of The Equitable Party (TEP), including its proposed name, colours, symbol and headquarters, as part of the transition to Linda Mwananchi Movement.

The delegates also approved proposed amendments to the party's constitution and nomination rules, alongside coalition-building discussions with like-minded political parties.

The transition has, however, faced legal and organisational hurdles, with the Registrar of Political Parties clarifying that reserving the Linda Mwananchi name does not constitute formal registration and that the movement must fulfil additional statutory requirements before it can be officially recognised.

During his meeting with the Dada za Sifuna group, the senator also addressed concerns over reported attacks targeting members and supporters of the movement.

He assured those joining the organisation that their safety would be prioritised, arguing that the incidents were intended to intimidate people and discourage them from seeking elective positions.

He maintained that intimidation should not prevent women and other aspiring politicians from participating in the country's political process.

The latest membership announcement comes as political formations position themselves for the 2027 elections, with parties and movements seeking to recruit supporters, establish grassroots structures and identify potential candidates.

For Linda Mwananchi, the Sh5,000 lifetime membership arrangement marks another step in its efforts to build a supporter-funded political organisation while attracting more women into elective politics.