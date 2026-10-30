Linda Mwananchi unveils Sifuna-led leadership team ahead of November convention

The Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) has unveiled its officials-designate, with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna named as the proposed party leader ahead of the movement’s National Delegates Convention scheduled for November 13, 2026.

The movement announced the list during its official launch in Nairobi on Friday, October 30, 2026. The appointments are subject to approval by delegates at the convention.

Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, Faith Odhiambo and Patrick Makau have been named deputy party leaders-designate. The party has reserved a fourth deputy party leader position for the Coast Region.

Godfrey Osotsi has been proposed as chairperson, with Reuben Ndolo named vice-chairperson. The second vice-chairperson position has also been reserved for the Coastal Region.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi has been named secretary general, with Pauline Njoroge as deputy. Richard Onyonka and Abigael Gikonyo have been proposed as treasurer and deputy treasurer, respectively.

Carey Karani has been named organising secretary, with Wilberforce Oundo as deputy organising secretary.

Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale has been proposed as secretary for Political Affairs and Campaigns, while Fredah Onduso will oversee Youth Affairs.

Francy Kadide has been named secretary for Legal Affairs, with Jack Wamboka taking charge of Public Policy and Economic Affairs.

The other proposed appointments include Dr Gilbert Shanga as secretary for International Affairs, Dr Eunice Juma for Diaspora Affairs and Caroline Mayunzu for Women's Affairs.

Barbara Malowa has been named secretary of the National Elections Board, while Torome Nalengoyo will oversee Minority Affairs.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has been appointed chairperson of the Party Trustees and head of the movement's presidential campaign.

Natembeya will be deputised in the campaign role by Faith Odhiambo, who is also among the officials-designate proposed for the position of deputy party leader.

The movement's National Delegates Convention on November 13 will determine whether the announced officials secure approval to take up the respective positions.