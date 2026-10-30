Senator Cheruiyot mocks opposition over Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi Movement

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has taken a swipe at the opposition over Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi Movement, questioning its political strategy and the possibility of the senator emerging as its presidential candidate.

Cheruiyot dismissed the prospect of an opposition ticket featuring Sifuna as the presidential candidate and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as the lead campaigner, suggesting such an arrangement would pose little challenge to President William Ruto.

In remarks responding to Sifuna's new political initiative, the Kericho Senator described the opposition as clueless and questioned whether it had a viable strategy for the 2027 General Election.

"If this clueless opposition settles on Edwin Sifuna as the presidential candidate and Rigathi as lead campaigner, we will respectfully ask President Ruto to focus on the serious work of transforming the Republic and allow Kimani Ichung'wah to lead us in the little task ahead," Cheruiyot said.

He added: "Hio ni game ya kucheza with eyes closed."

Sifuna officially launched the Linda Mwananchi Movement's national headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The launch brought together several prominent opposition leaders, including Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa.

"Today, by the grace of God, I can stand here and welcome you to the headquarters of your party, Linda Mwananchi," Sifuna said.

The facility will coordinate the movement's political activities, mobilisation, communication, administration and engagement with aspirants seeking elective positions under its political platform.

During the launch, the movement also unveiled its proposed national leadership structure, with Sifuna as party leader.

The proposed leadership includes four deputy party leaders, including former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, and former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Faith Odhiambo.

The movement proposed Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya as its national presidential campaign chairman, with Odhiambo as his deputy.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi was also proposed as the movement's Secretary-General, with political strategist Pauline Njoroge named as his deputy.

The unveiling of the proposed leadership structure comes as the movement seeks to establish its national organisation and position itself ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Cheruiyot's remarks add to the political debate surrounding Sifuna's new outfit and its potential role in shaping opposition alliances and the race to challenge Ruto in the next General Election.