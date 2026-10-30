Linda Mwananchi set to unveil proposed party leadership line-up ahead of November NDC

The Linda Mwananchi Movement is set to unveil its national party leadership line-up featuring Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as party leader, as the political outfit steps up preparations to establish its political structures ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The proposed list, shared on the movement's social media page, names former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo as deputy party leaders.

However, the movement cautioned that the list was not an official announcement, suggesting that the proposed appointments were still subject to consideration ahead of its planned National Delegates Convention (NDC) on November 13

Accompanying the list, the movement wrote:

"The proposed team comprises Edwin Sifuna as party leader, Kawira Mwangaza, Patrick Makau and Faith Odhiambo as deputy party leaders, Caroli Omondi as Secretary-General, Pauline Njoroge as Deputy Secretary-General, Godfrey Osotsi as chairman, Reuben Ndolo as vice-chairman and Richard Onyonka as treasurer. However, the proposed line-up is not official.”

If adopted, the proposed leadership structure would bring together politicians drawn from different political backgrounds, reflecting the movement's efforts to build a national political organisation with representation across various regions.

The Linda Mwananchi Movement emerged as a political faction associated with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), bringing together politicians who sought to advance an alternative political direction amid disagreements over the party's relationship with President William Ruto's administration.

Led by Sifuna, the movement has increasingly positioned itself as an alternative political platform, attracting lawmakers, former government officials and other political figures.

Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna (right) at the service at the ACK Cathedral in Mumias Town on August 9, 2026. — Linda Mwananchi

Its political messaging has largely focused on governance, accountability, the cost of living and concerns over the direction of the country's leadership.

The group has also expanded its grassroots mobilisation through political rallies and public engagements in different parts of the country, seeking to build support beyond its initial political base.

The movement's emergence has coincided with divisions within ODM over its participation in the broad-based government arrangement, with Sifuna and other leaders associated with Linda Mwananchi maintaining a distinct political position.

In September 2026, the movement settled on Sifuna as its leader and preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election following a leadership retreat involving its key political figures.

The endorsement marked a significant step in the group's political ambitions, with its leaders subsequently pursuing plans to establish a formal political vehicle through which Sifuna could contest the presidency.

The movement has also attracted prominent figures, including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, although some have pursued separate political arrangements.

Recent developments have seen Sifuna's allies advance plans to reorganise The Equitable Party (TEP), which is being rebranded as the political vehicle for the movement's 2027 ambitions.

The November 13 NDC is expected to provide an important opportunity for the movement to formalise its leadership arrangements and consolidate its political structures.

The convention comes as political formations across the country intensify preparations for the August 2027 General Election, with parties seeking to strengthen their grassroots networks, recruit aspirants and position themselves for possible coalition arrangements.

For Linda Mwananchi, establishing a recognised national leadership structure would be an important step towards transforming the movement from a political mobilisation platform into an organised electoral outfit.

The proposed line-up, however, remains unofficial, and the November convention is expected to offer a clearer indication of the final leadership structure as the movement advances its political ambitions.