Gachoka accuses Orengo, Babu Owino of undermining Sifuna’s 2027 bid

KANU spokesperson and Nairobi governor aspirant Tony Gachoka has accused Siaya Governor James Orengo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino of undermining Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s presidential ambitions through the formation of separate political parties within the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Gachoka argues that the emergence of competing political vehicles risks weakening Sifuna’s bargaining position as the opposition prepares for the 2027 General Election, with senior leaders pursuing individual political interests alongside the movement’s collective ambitions.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Gachoka criticised Orengo’s launch of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Kwale and Owino’s establishment of The Mwananchi Party, warning that parallel party structures could complicate efforts to build a united opposition coalition.

“One of the biggest problems facing my brother, the next president of this country, Edwin Sifuna, is that Linda Mwananchi is facing internal chaos, and as long as that internal chaos is not addressed by him and by his supporters, it is going to come later to haunt him,” Gachoka said.

The developments come weeks after Linda Mwananchi leaders endorsed Sifuna as their preferred presidential candidate following a leadership retreat on September 26, 2026.

The agreement also recognised separate political vehicles for other leaders, including Owino, who was backed for the Nairobi gubernatorial contest through The Mwananchi Party, and former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, whose political vehicle is the Umoja na Maendeleo Party.

Sifuna subsequently unveiled The Equitable Party (TEP) on October 4, positioning it as his vehicle for the 2027 presidential race.

Several leaders associated with Linda Mwananchi, including Orengo, Owino, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Kakamega Senator Boniface Khalwale, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, attended the launch.

However, the emergence of individual party vehicles has raised questions about how the movement will coordinate its presidential ambitions with leaders seeking parliamentary and county positions.

Orengo unveiled the LDP in Kwale on October 24, saying it would work with other opposition parties to challenge President William Ruto in the next election. His move followed earlier reports that he was preparing a separate political vehicle after Sifuna’s endorsement as the movement’s presidential candidate.

KANU Spokesperson interprets these developments as a threat to Sifuna’s leadership, arguing that the movement cannot effectively negotiate with other opposition formations while its own leaders pursue competing political platforms.

“I want to be very clear to Orengo and very clear to Babu Owino. Can you stop undermining Edwin Sifuna? This is uncalled for. It is unnecessary, and it is time to stop this charade.”

The Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant compared the current situation with the support he said Raila Odinga received from leaders in Western Kenya during his political career, arguing that Sifuna should enjoy similar backing as he seeks to build a national political coalition.

He maintained that Sifuna would need to negotiate with opposition figures, including Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, to assemble the support required for a presidential campaign.

He warned that competing ambitions among Linda Mwananchi leaders could weaken the movement’s ability to negotiate positions and electoral arrangements with other parties.

“Sifuna has a very high threshold. He must meet 50 plus one of the votes cast to become president. He must reach half the counties to get 25 per cent in half the counties. He will need friends,” Gachoka stated.

He argued that coalition-building would require compromises over presidential and deputy presidential positions, parliamentary seats and county leadership contests.

Gachoka also declared that KANU, under chairman Gideon Moi, would support Sifuna’s presidential ambitions and avoid fielding candidates against Linda Mwananchi candidates in Nairobi.

“We, as KANU, under the leadership of our chairman, Gideon Moi, fully support Edwin Sifuna’s presidential bid and will not field candidates in areas where his party is contesting,” he said.

Despite Gachoka’s criticism, the existence of separate parties does not by itself establish that the leaders intend to undermine Sifuna. Owino has previously proposed a coalition between The Mwananchi Party and Sifuna’s political vehicle under the Linda Mwananchi umbrella, while maintaining that their individual political interests need not end their working relationship.

Orengo has also publicly said his party would work with other opposition formations, including Wiper and Ukombozi, to challenge the incumbent government.

The emerging challenge for Linda Mwananchi is therefore whether its leaders can retain their individual party identities while maintaining a common strategy on the presidential candidate and negotiating a wider opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 polls.