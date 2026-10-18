Linda Mwananchi heads to Donholm church amid Sifuna’s 2027 bid

Leaders of the Linda Mwananchi Movement are scheduled to hold a church service in Donholm, Embakasi East, on Sunday, as the political outfit intensifies grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The service will take place at Jesus Teaching Ministry (JTM) Church from 11 am as part of the movement’s Nairobi tour, according to a notice shared by the party.

The announcement reads: “Linda Mwananchi tour Sunday 18th October, 2026 Church Service 11.00 am Jesus Teaching Ministry (JTM) Church, Donholm, Embakasi East Constituency.”

Sunday’s engagement follows a series of political activities through which the movement has sought to establish its presence in Nairobi and build a broader platform for the next election.

The party's mobilisation gained visibility during its Nairobi tour on September 13, when leaders began the programme with a church service at All Saints Cathedral before visiting several commercial centres and neighbourhoods.

The procession moved through Marikiti, Gikomba and Burma markets before proceeding to Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East for a rally attended by supporters and prominent political figures.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino were among the leaders associated with the mobilisation, alongside Siaya Governor James Orengo and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during the unveiling of The Equitable Party (TEP)on October 4, 2026 — Linda Mwananchi

The rally provided a platform for the leaders to criticise the government and call for cooperation among opposition figures ahead of the 2027 elections. The market visits and neighbourhood engagements also demonstrated the movement’s approach of taking its political activities directly to residents and traders.

The October 18 church service continues that pattern of combining religious gatherings with political outreach in areas where the movement hopes to strengthen its support.

The movement’s political ambitions became more defined following a leadership retreat on September 26, 2026, when its principals resolved to back Sifuna as their leader and presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election.

The decision followed weeks of reported disagreements and speculation over leadership and the political vehicle the group would use to contest the election.

In resolutions announced after the meeting, the leaders also committed to pursuing cooperation with like-minded political parties, signalling an intention to build a wider coalition rather than rely solely on a single political outfit.

The retreat brought together figures associated with the movement, including Sifuna, Owino, Natembeya and Kakamega Senator Boniface Khalwale.

The reported endorsement places Sifuna at the centre of the movement’s presidential strategy, while its proposed alliances could shape how it organises and competes in the next election.