Nairobi
Linda Mwananchi heads to Donholm church amid Sifuna’s 2027 bid
The October 18 church service continues that pattern of combining religious gatherings with political outreach in areas where the movement hopes to strengthen its support
The October 18 church service continues that pattern of combining religious gatherings with political outreach in areas where the movement hopes to strengthen its support
EACC arrested a Kenya Power technician from the Donholm office in Nairobi and an alleged accomplice after a complaint about a Sh30,000 demand to reconnect electricity. The suspects were taken to the Integrity Centre for processing.
Witnesses said the fire is believed to have started when a gas cylinder that was leaking caught fire. The flames then spread to a nearby gas cylinder depot, causing several other cylinders to explode one after another as the fire intensified.