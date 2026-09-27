One will go away! Gachagua predicts opposition split ahead of 2027 polls

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has predicted a split within the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying one of the presidential hopefuls will break away and run independently.

Speaking to Kenyans in Texas, United States, on September 26, 2026, the Democracy for the Citizens Party leader said history could repeat itself, with a united opposition developing divisions as the election approaches.

“I want to prophesy today, not because I'm a prophet, but based on experience, foresight, and understanding the Kenyan political scene, that history will repeat itself. One single presidential candidate will be announced. One person will go away,” Gachagua said.

“That one person will go away on his own, and a single presidential candidate will be elected by over 75% of the Kenyan vote,” he added.

Gachagua, however, said he would remain in the opposition and work to dislodge President William Ruto from office.

“The other one is not a prophecy; it's a fact. Riggy G will be part of the winning team because Riggy G cannot be that fellow. He'll stick with the arrangement that has been agreed on by the people of Kenya,” he said.

His remarks came after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna was endorsed as the presidential candidate of the Linda Mwananchi movement ahead of the 2027 election.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Linda Mwananchi said its leadership had agreed to move forward as a united political force, citing what it described as Kenyans’ demand for better governance.

“H.E Edwin Watenya Sifuna is our leader and Presidential Candidate,” the movement said.

The group said Sifuna would lead the unveiling of the party on whose ticket he will run for the presidency in early October.

The endorsement follows weeks of uncertainty over the political vehicle Sifuna would use in his presidential bid, with his allies considering different party options.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya said on September 24 that Sifuna would use the United Democratic Party, appearing to settle speculation over the party arrangement ahead of the planned launch.

The UDP option emerged after a proposed attempt to rebrand the party as the Ukombozi People’s Party failed.

The development gives Sifuna’s camp a clearer party vehicle ahead of the 2027 election, although questions over the Linda Mwananchi identity remain subject to a legal dispute.

The movement is involved in a dispute over the use of the Linda name after the Registrar of Political Parties rejected an application by Sifuna’s allies to reserve the name “Linda Mwananchi Movement.”

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has concluded hearings in a case challenging the Registrar’s decision.

On election integrity, Gachagua also sought to ease concerns over possible electoral interference in the 2027 General Election, saying Kenya's polls cannot be rigged if voters remain at polling stations to safeguard their ballots.

The former DP argued that changes to Kenya’s electoral system, particularly the counting of votes at polling stations, have made it harder to manipulate election results after voting.

“Most of you are frightened that Ruto will rig the elections. I have come to tell you to calm down, take a glass of water and say, ‘relax’. Nobody can steal a general election in Kenya, and this will not be the first one,” Gachagua said.