Sifuna unveils Linda Mwananchi national headquarters

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has launched the Linda Mwananchi Movement's national headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, as the political outfit intensifies preparations to establish a nationwide organisation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Friday, October 30, launch brought together prominent opposition figures, including Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Their attendance brought together leaders from different opposition formations at a time when political parties are exploring possible cooperation and alliances ahead of the next General Election.

Welcoming the leaders and supporters to the new premises, Sifuna described the facility as the movement's national headquarters.

“Today, by the grace of Almighty God, I am able to stand here and welcome you to your party’s Linda Mwananchi headquarters,” Sifuna said.

The headquarters is expected to coordinate the movement's administration, political communication, grassroots mobilisation and engagement with aspirants seeking elective positions under its platform.

The facility will also serve as a command centre for activities related to the movement's presidential campaign and preparations for the 2027 polls.

The launch marks another stage in Linda Mwananchi's transition from a political mobilisation platform into an organised political outfit with a national operational structure.

L-R: DCP Party Leader, Rigathi Gachagua; Linda Mwananchi Party Leader Edwin Sifuna; Westlands MP, Tim Wanyonyi; and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the launch of Linda Mwananchi's headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, on Friday, October 30. — Linda Mwananchi

The movement gained prominence following disagreements within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), particularly over the party's political direction and its relationship with President William Ruto's administration.

Sifuna, who served as ODM Secretary-General, became one of the prominent figures associated with the faction advocating a different political direction.

The group subsequently expanded its political activities through public rallies, meetings and engagements with politicians and supporters across the country.

Its transition into a formal political vehicle followed the rebranding of The Equitable Party (TEP) into Linda Mwananchi, providing Sifuna and his allies with an organisational platform for the 2027 elections.

The movement is also planning to establish offices in all 47 counties by December 2026, while developing an online platform through which aspiring candidates can apply for nomination tickets.

A National Delegates Convention scheduled for November 13 is expected to provide an opportunity to formalise the rebranding process and ratify changes to the party's leadership and organisational structures.

The presence of Gachagua, Kalonzo and Wamalwa highlighted the continued engagement between opposition leaders as they explore possible arrangements ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Gachagua has been building the grassroots presence of his DCP party while holding discussions with other opposition figures, including Sifuna, over possible political cooperation.

Kalonzo, meanwhile, leads the Wiper Patriotic Front, which has maintained its position as one of the established opposition formations.

Wamalwa's DAP-K is also among the parties involved in wider opposition consultations as leaders consider how to coordinate their political activities.

The three leaders' attendance at the Lavington event, however, does not amount to a formal coalition agreement or an endorsement of Sifuna's presidential ambitions.

The opposition continues to face the challenge of reconciling competing presidential ambitions, party interests and demands for a joint political strategy.

The headquarters launch comes as Sifuna seeks to translate the movement's growing political mobilisation into a structured organisation capable of participating in the 2027 General Election.

In September 2026, the movement endorsed him as its preferred presidential candidate, placing him at the centre of its electoral plans.

The proposed national leadership structure includes Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, among other political figures.

The officials are expected to oversee various party functions, including administration, mobilisation, communication and political organisation.

The movement's immediate priorities include establishing grassroots structures, attracting aspirants, coordinating nominations and building support across the 47 counties.

The launch also comes as other political formations continue discussions on a possible united opposition front against President Ruto in the next election.

For Linda Mwananchi, the November 13 convention and the establishment of county offices will be important steps in determining how effectively it can translate its political visibility into a functioning national party.