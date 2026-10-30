Sifuna sets out tax, spending reforms at Linda Mwananchi headquarter launch

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has pledged that the Linda Mwananchi Movement will prioritise citizens’ interests, uphold constitutionalism, and reduce government expenditure by Sh500 billion if it gains power.

Sifuna made the commitments on Friday, October 30, 2026, during the launch of the movement’s headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, where he outlined an agenda focused on reducing the cost of living, reforming government spending and strengthening constitutional governance.

He said the movement would put ordinary Kenyans at the centre of its political programme, arguing that leadership should be guided by the Constitution and public interest.

“We, as Linda Mwananchi, have said that we will put the leadership of the people first. Everything we do will put citizens first so that we can ensure we take back our country,” Sifuna said.

He added that the movement intended to bring leaders into government who understood and respected the Constitution, describing constitutionalism as a guiding principle for public service and decision-making.

DCP Party Leader, Rigathi Gachagua(L) and Linda Mwananchi Party Leader Edwin Sifuna during the launch of Linda Mwananchi's headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, on Friday, October 30. — Linda Mwananchi

The senator said Linda Mwananchi would seek to cut Sh500 billion from government expenditure, arguing that savings could be redirected towards addressing the financial challenges facing Kenyans.

“We want to cut Sh500 billion from the government budget because it is a budget of corruption,” he said.

He maintained that reducing government expenditure would create room to ease the tax burden on households and businesses.

He also pledged to push for the removal of taxes on fuel and electricity, measures he said would help reduce the cost of living.

The proposals form part of his wider economic agenda, which has previously included calls to remove Value Added Tax on fuel, scrap the housing levy and lower VAT on electricity.

In an earlier interview, Sifuna said his economic team had identified possible savings ranging from Sh500 billion to Sh1.8 trillion through the elimination of wasteful government expenditure.

During the headquarters launch, Sifuna also questioned the nature of government spending, citing figures in billions of shillings.

His criticism placed public expenditure and accountability at the centre of the movement’s political message, with the senator arguing that government resources should be directed towards improving the lives of citizens rather than sustaining unnecessary spending.

The movement is seeking to position itself as a political alternative focused on the concerns of ordinary Kenyans, including taxation, unemployment, access to public services and the cost of living.

L-R: DCP Party Leader, Rigathi Gachagua; Linda Mwananchi Party Leader Edwin Sifuna; Westlands MP, Tim Wanyonyi; and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the launch of Linda Mwananchi's headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, on Friday, October 30. — Linda Mwananchi

The launch of the headquarters marks another step in the movement’s efforts to establish a formal political organisation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Lavington offices are expected to coordinate the movement’s national political activities, communications, administration, mobilisation and campaign operations.

Sifuna’s economic pledges come as the movement seeks to translate its public mobilisation into a structured political platform capable of fielding candidates across the country.

The group has also outlined plans to establish offices in all 47 counties by December 2026 and introduce an online platform through which aspiring candidates can apply for party tickets.

Its National Delegates Convention is scheduled for November 13, when members are expected to formalise the rebranding of The Equitable Party into Linda Mwananchi and ratify the movement’s leadership structures.

The movement’s ability to turn its promises into detailed policy proposals and build a nationwide political organisation will be central to its preparations for the 2027 elections.