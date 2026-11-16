Ruto to Opposition: Where will you get 10 million votes?

President William Ruto has challenged the country's opposition to explain how and where they expect to secure the 10 million votes they claim will guarantee victory in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a Sunday mass at St. Mary's Girls High School in Narok County, Ruto dismissed the claim as hubris by an opposition that is still grappling with unity among its ranks.

“I hear some two or three people meet and say that they have bags of 10 million votes or 2 million votes. I’d like to tell my brothers to reduce their sense of pride and arrogance,” Ruto said.

The President urged opposition leaders not to underestimate the willpower of Kenyan voters as the country heads to the 2027 polls, saying they cannot assume to speak on their behalf.

“You are not carriers of Kenyans’ brains. You don’t carry their votes. Everyone has one vote. Where will you get 10 million votes?” he added.

“I heard someone saying he’s the one carrying the youth vote in Kenya. Is there anyone carrying the youth vote in Kenya? Don’t underestimate the resolve and understanding of our young people in Kenya.”

This comes a day after Linda Mwananchi Movement leader and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna pledged to mobilise at least 10 million votes for the opposition if handed the opposition's presidential ticket to challenge President William Ruto in next year's General Election.

Speaking in Nyeri County on Saturday during the burial of Eunice Nyangari Gachagua, the eldest sister of DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua, Sifuna declared that he was the best-placed candidate to face Ruto in the 2027 presidential contest.

''Gachagua aliniambia nitafute 4 million votes, Kalonzo atafute 2 million votes, but mimi naona nitakuja na 10 million votes,'' Sifuna said.

Sifuna expressed confidence in his ability to unite opposition supporters across the country and deliver a decisive victory against the Kenya Kwanza administration, insisting that he had the political strength and national appeal required to mobilise millions of voters.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has defended his dressing choices following public criticism over his recent outfit at a wedding.

Ruto said he pays attention to his appearance, speech and the ideas he advances, arguing that personal dressing choices should not be a subject of public controversy.

The President said he is deliberate about how he presents himself, adding that individuals have different approaches to personal appearance and conduct.

“I have heard people complaining about dressing; someone dresses as they please or what. Everyone wears the clothes that they want. The other day, someone was complaining about how I had dressed at a wedding. How is the coat any of your concern?” he said.