Sifuna explains why he will not give up T-Shirts in State House race

Sifuna has challenged the notion that presidential hopefuls must adopt expensive formal dressing, maintaining that his trademark T-shirts will remain part of his identity as he seeks to become Kenya’s next Head of State in 2027.

The Nairobi Senator dismissed criticism surrounding his casual appearance, arguing that those opposed to his political ambitions were now concentrating on his wardrobe instead of challenging him on matters affecting the country.

Speaking on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the burial of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sister, Sifuna said some people appeared convinced that wearing T-shirts was incompatible with the demands of seeking the presidency.

He suggested that his dressing had become one of the few issues his critics could raise against him, questioning why his choice of clothes had attracted so much attention.

“Ile mmoja nimebakisha Mheshimiwa Rigathi, sasa wamefika kwa mavazi yangu. Wanasema, ile shida kubwa wako nayo na Sifuna, wanapenda ati Sifuna anapenda kuvaa T-shirt. Wanasema ati hakuna mtu anaweza ingia State House kama anavaa T-shirt,” Sifuna said.

The senator also turned his criticism towards the display of expensive fashion among political leaders, arguing that leadership should not be judged by the cost of one's clothing and accessories.

He made reference to President William Ruto's recent appearance at a wedding, claiming that the outfit included a jacket worth Sh20 million, shoes valued at Sh20 million and a watch costing Sh30 million.

Sifuna used the example to ridicule what he saw as excessive spending on personal fashion, suggesting that the value of some politicians' outfits could make them appear wealthy even before they spoke.

“Kwa sababu wamezoea mtu anavaa jacket. Tulimuona juzi kwa harusi, jacket peke yake ni shilingi milioni 20. Saa milioni 30, kiatu milioni 20. Yaani mtu akitembea yeye ni sako. Unaweza omba loan tu kwa mtu vile amevaa,” he added.

He further dismissed the idea that a presidential candidate must change their appearance to fit expectations associated with the country's highest office.

According to Sifuna, young Kenyans backing his political journey have embraced his T-shirt identity and want him to maintain it as he prepares for the 2027 contest.

He said his supporters were determined to see him enter State House without abandoning the casual appearance that has become associated with him.

“Hawa vijana wameniambia, round hii, tunaingia State House na T-shirt. Hiyo ndio wanataka,” he said.

Sifuna's 2027 State House bid

The senator has openly declared his intention to contest the presidency in the 2027 General Election, expressing confidence that he could become the first senator elected for a single term to win the country's top seat.

On Sunday, October 18, 2026, Sifuna spoke about his presidential plans, attributing the growing push behind his ambition to ordinary Kenyans who believe younger leaders should be given an opportunity to lead the country.

He argued that his political ambitions were not beyond reach, even as questions continued to emerge about how a relatively new political movement would build the support needed to win a presidential election.

“Kijana ambaye amechaguliwa kwa muhula mmoja kama senator anaenda kumake history kuwa president 2027,” he stated.

Sifuna said encouragement from young supporters gave him the confidence to pursue the race, adding that the country needed energetic, capable young people in leadership positions.

He acknowledged that some people were questioning the movement's chances of success but maintained that its ambitions could still be realised.

“Mi sasa napewa msukumo na hawa watu wanasema huko mbele inahitaji vijana wenye akili na nguvu, na watu wanauliza how it will happen but it will take grace,” he added.

He described his presidential campaign as an opportunity to accomplish an extraordinary political feat in 2027, appealing to supporters to pray for the movement as it prepares to take its message to Kenyans.

“Nataka utuombee kwa sababu kuna muujiza ambao tunataka tuufanye mwaka wa 2027,” he said.

Sifuna maintained that his political formation would pursue its ambitions by putting ordinary citizens at the centre of its campaign.