Ledama admits Ruto has proved him wrong despite opposing him in 2022

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has admitted that President William Ruto has proved him wrong, despite opposing his presidency and voting against him in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking at St Mary's School in Narok on Sunday, November 15, 2026, Olekina made the admission while addressing residents, acknowledging that he initially did not like Ruto and was among those who questioned his credibility before and during the political contest.

The senator said he had not voted for Ruto in the 2022 presidential election, adding that he had also been at the forefront of spreading allegations of fraud against the President.

“I did not vote for President William Ruto, and honestly, I did not even like him. But he has proved me wrong. He has challenged my earlier position. Regarding the allegations of fraud that were being discussed, we were among those at the forefront of spreading and promoting them,” Olekina said.

He further acknowledged that he and others had actively promoted the allegations being circulated against Ruto, saying it was important to admit when subsequent developments challenged one's earlier position.

Olekina's remarks marked a notable shift from his earlier political position, with the senator telling residents to assess leaders based on performance rather than political narratives and accusations.

He urged the people of Narok to support leaders who demonstrate commitment to development and accountability, arguing that the country needed leadership capable of addressing poverty and improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

The senator also asked President Ruto to visit Narok and hold discussions with residents, saying the county had several development needs that required the Head of State's attention.

He specifically highlighted the proposed Narok Town Bypass, which he had earlier described as underfunded following the allocation of Sh15 million towards the project.

Olekina argued that improved road infrastructure would benefit the county, particularly given the number of tourists travelling through Narok to the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

He maintained that residents should focus on leaders delivering tangible development rather than being swayed by political criticism, urging them to recognise projects and initiatives that directly benefit communities.

“While serving in the Senate, you do not have direct authority over the allocation of funds from the National Government. However, it is very painful to see that only Sh15 million has been allocated for the construction of the Narok Town Bypass. Honestly, that amount cannot even build my cowshed," he said

The senator's remarks came as he urged Ruto to consider Narok's infrastructure priorities and engage local residents on the county's development agenda.