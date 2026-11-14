Ruto challenges Kenyans to back Harambee Stars after Johannesburg thriller

President William Ruto has challenged Kenyan football fans to turn up in force at Nyayo National Stadium as Harambee Stars prepare for another meeting with South Africa, following a dramatic 2-2 draw in Johannesburg that saw the national team recover from two setbacks.

Ruto praised the players for their fighting spirit after they denied Bafana Bafana victory in Friday night's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, urging Kenyans to give the team a strong home reception when the two sides face off again on Tuesday, November 17.

In his message after the encounter, the President commended Harambee Stars for their determination to remain in the contest despite conceding twice against the South Africans.

"Congratulations to our national football team, Harambee Stars, for a spirited performance against South Africa's Bafana Bafana, earning a hard-fought 2–2 draw away from home in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers," Ruto said.

He expressed his best wishes to the squad ahead of the return match in Nairobi, with the team now looking to build on its performance against the group leaders.

"As you prepare for the return match at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday, I wish you every success," he added.

Ruto also appealed to supporters to fill the stadium, saying the players deserved the backing of Kenyans as the country prepares to host the 2027 continental competition alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

"I urge Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and rally behind our boys. Let us give them the home support they deserve as we build towards AFCON 2027, which Kenya will proudly co-host," he stated.

The President's appeal came after Harambee Stars produced a spirited comeback at Orlando Stadium, where they twice fought back to prevent South Africa from collecting maximum points.

Kenya's evening began badly when Amos Wanjala inadvertently scored an own goal in the ninth minute while attempting to play the ball back to goalkeeper Byrne Omondi, handing the hosts an early advantage.

The visitors gradually worked their way back into the match and found an equaliser shortly before the interval after captain Michael Olunga converted a penalty.

The strike took Olunga's international goal tally to 35, putting him level with the late William Ouma as Kenya's joint leading scorer in international football.

South Africa regained the lead after the restart through Relebohile Mofokeng, leaving Harambee Stars facing the prospect of defeat away from home.

However, Benni McCarthy's men had the final say when substitute Ryan Ogam scored in stoppage time to make it 2-2 and salvage a valuable point for Kenya.

The outcome kept South Africa at the summit of Group D with seven points from three matches, while Harambee Stars recorded their second draw in the qualifying campaign.

Kenya have already booked their place at the 2027 AFCON finals by virtue of being among the three co-hosting countries, alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Nevertheless, the upcoming meeting offers the national team another chance to claim its first win in the qualification campaign and strengthen its preparations for the tournament.

Ruto wrapped up his message by celebrating the players' display and expressing his support for the national side with the words: "Hongera Harambee Stars!"