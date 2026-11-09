Olkalou was just a rehearsal! Gachagua issues fresh warning to Ruto

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has escalated his confrontation with President William Ruto, vowing to turn the political defeat suffered by the ruling party in Olkalou into a nationwide campaign aimed at denying the Head of State another term in 2027.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader issued the warning on Monday, November 9, describing the Olkalou parliamentary by-election as a small demonstration of the political resistance his camp intends to mount against Ruto and his allies.

Gachagua said his party was preparing to take the fight to all 290 constituencies, predicting a difficult election campaign for the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He also seized on Ruto's ongoing tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties to question the administration's development record, accusing the President of returning to promises made during the 2022 election campaigns without delivering on them.

The former Deputy President particularly challenged Ruto to account for infrastructure projects in the Gusii region, citing roads, water supply, electricity and an airport among the developments he claimed had not materialised.

Taking aim at the President's campaign messaging, Gachagua referred to him as "Mr 6 Months," accusing him of relying on familiar political speeches instead of demonstrating what his administration had achieved.

“Mr 6 Months, your lies and deception can no longer fool the people of Kenya. Not a minute more, ndugu. Yesterday, I called you out for going to cheat my cousins in the Gusii Nation. Even tomorrow, I know the lies you are going to spread. The only thing you are doing is an old script of memorizing names of villages and roads in Kisii and Nyamira. This is an old tired script you used in 2022. What a horrible playbook!” Gachagua stated.

He went on to dismiss the government's development record in the two counties, maintaining that residents had little to show for the promises made during the previous election cycle.

“In four years, you have done nothing for them. No roads, no water, no electricity, no airport, nothing. ZERO!”

Gachagua also mocked the use of political personalities in development campaigns, arguing that leaders should be judged by actual projects rather than their names or political influence.

“RiggyG is not a road,” he said, in an apparent reference to the President's development messaging.

Gachagua plans bigger political fight after Olkalou win

The DCP leader's strongest warning was directed at the next General Election, where he promised to replicate the political contest that saw his party defeat UDA in Olkalou.

He described the by-election as a rehearsal for the 2027 race, warning that the President should expect a more aggressive challenge when Kenyans return to the ballot.

Gachagua specifically pointed to August 10, 2027, as the date when he intends to deliver what he described as a full dose of the political battle witnessed in Olkalou.

“I told you in advance that I would teach you real politics. The half dose I gave you in Olkalou was just a dress rehearsal. I am preparing the full dose to administer intravenously on 10th August 2027. You will not believe the lethargy. It will be cruel, fast and furious,” Gachagua stated.

His warning follows the July 16, 2026, Olkalou parliamentary by-election, which emerged as a major test of political influence between Gachagua's DCP and Ruto's UDA.

DCP candidate Sammy Waweru Ngotho secured the seat after receiving 35,440 votes, against UDA's Samuel Muchina Nyagah, who managed 5,450 votes, according to results reported by the Daily Nation.

The outcome handed Gachagua's camp a major political victory, which the former Deputy President has repeatedly used to challenge the ruling party's popularity.

Following the contest, he argued that the results reflected a wider rejection of Ruto's political influence in the Mt Kenya region, describing the by-election as a contest between the President and the community.

He also called for greater unity among Mt Kenya residents as political parties begin positioning themselves for the 2027 elections.

Ruto, Gachagua exchange attacks over 2027 contest

The latest confrontation reflects the deep political divisions between Ruto and Gachagua, who campaigned together and won the 2022 election before their relationship deteriorated.

Gachagua was removed from office through an impeachment process in October 2024, making history as the first Kenyan Deputy President to be ousted through the procedure.

Since his removal, he has built his political profile around opposition to Ruto's administration and has used DCP as his platform to challenge the government.

Ruto has also stepped up his criticism of opposition leaders, accusing them of being divided and lacking a common programme for the country.

During his four-day visit to the Gusii region, which started on November 8, the President questioned the opposition's ability to offer an alternative government, arguing that its leaders were focused on political rivalries instead of development.

He defended his administration's record by pointing to ongoing and planned investments in Kisii and Nyamira, including road construction, electricity connections, education facilities and a proposed Level 5 hospital in Nyamira.

Gachagua, however, has dismissed the President's claims, insisting that the government is repeating old campaign pledges rather than presenting tangible results to residents.

The political exchanges are unfolding as opposition parties grapple with disagreements over forming a united coalition and selecting a presidential candidate to face Ruto in 2027.

Gachagua has maintained that the President is beatable, but the opposition must first settle on a candidate capable of bringing different political formations together for the election.