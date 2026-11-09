Gachagua under fire as Ruto alleges millions collected from DCP aspirants

President William Ruto has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of commercialising political competition within the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), alleging that aspirants are being forced to part with millions of shillings to secure nomination tickets ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ruto claimed that Gachagua had turned party nominations into an avenue for collecting money from politicians seeking elective positions, with even access to microphones at political gatherings allegedly attracting a fee.

The President made the allegations on Monday during the launch of Riamoni-Nyangori Road and Last Mile Connectivity in Kitutu Masaba, Nyamira County, where he launched a fresh attack on his former deputy.

“Mr Texas, you are the chief extortionist. You were fired from work because of extortion. You have troubled business people with extortion. You have troubled candidates of your party with extortion. Every person who comes to you must give money. I don't know, a governor gives 10 million, another gives 20 million. I don't know how much candidates give. To the extent that even to take a microphone like this, you must pay Sh50,000," Ruto claimed.

Ruto also revisited the circumstances surrounding his 2022 presidential victory, dismissing Gachagua's suggestion that he was the central figure behind his rise to power.

He maintained that his victory came from a nationwide campaign in which he personally sought support from voters, including residents of the Gusii region.

The President challenged Gachagua to stop portraying himself as the architect of his election, asking residents of Kisii to recall his campaign visits before the 2022 polls.

"Then he goes around everywhere saying, 'I am the one who made Ruto president.' I want to ask you people of Kisii, didn't you welcome me when I stood here and asked for votes?" Ruto posed

“You did not make me president in 2022. I traversed the entire country, asking Kenyans to vote for me. You are a 'wantam' MP, while I have been elected seven times.”

The Head of State further criticised Gachagua's remarks about attendance at government political functions, accusing him of suggesting that Kenyans who turn up for such meetings are motivated by payments.

Ruto argued that citizens were independent voters capable of assessing leaders and deciding who deserved their support, rather than being directed by politicians.

“Hawa wananchi ni watu wako na akili. Wao ndio wataamua nani kiongozi, nani si kiongozi,” he said.

The latest exchange marks another escalation in the political rivalry between the former allies as the country moves closer to the August 2027 General Election.

Gachagua, who now leads DCP, has emerged as a vocal critic of the President and is working with opposition figures seeking to challenge Ruto's bid for a second term.

The former deputy president has, in turn, accused Ruto of using financial inducements, intimidation and state power to weaken his party by targeting politicians planning to contest under its ticket.

He made the allegations in 2025 during the unveiling of DCP candidates, claiming that the government was deploying its influence to discourage his supporters from entering the 2027 political contest.

The two leaders came to power together after the 2022 General Election, with Gachagua serving as deputy president before their relationship deteriorated and he was eventually removed from office.

His fallout with Ruto subsequently pushed him into the opposition, where he has increasingly positioned himself as a key challenger to the President's political ambitions.