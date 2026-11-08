Ruto announces extension of Rironi-Mau Summit dual carriageway to Kisii and Malaba

President William Ruto has announced plans to extend the Rironi-Mau Summit highway expansion beyond Mau Summit, linking the Gusii region to the national dual carriageway network through Kericho and Kisii before connecting to Malaba.

Speaking at Nyabite Market in Nyamira County on Sunday, November 8, 2026, Ruto said the government would not let the major highway project end at Mau Summit, revealing plans to extend the road toward western Kenya.

The President said the proposed extension would pass through Kericho and Kisii before connecting to Malaba, improving transport links between Nairobi, the Gusii region and the western parts of the country.

“The major road we are constructing from Nairobi to Mau Summit will not end at Mau Summit. When it gets to Mau Summit, I will bring it down here through Kericho, through Kisii, and connect it all the way to Malaba. That work begins next year,” Ruto said.

The announcement signals a proposed expansion of the existing Rironi-Mau Summit highway project, which is being upgraded into a dual carriageway to improve traffic flow along one of Kenya's busiest transport corridors.

The ongoing Rironi-Mau Summit project covers approximately 233 kilometres, connecting Rironi in Kiambu County through Naivasha, Gilgil and Nakuru to Mau Summit in Nakuru County. The highway is expected to ease congestion, reduce travel time and improve the movement of passengers and commercial goods.

The proposed extension towards Kericho, Kisii and Malaba would further strengthen connections between the Rift Valley, Nyanza and western Kenya while improving access to regional trade routes leading to Uganda.

In September 2026, Ruto announced that the government had secured Sh300 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to finance a feasibility study for the proposed Mau Summit-Kisumu-Malaba dual carriageway.

The planned extension is part of infrastructure development efforts to strengthen the Northern Corridor, which connects the Port of Mombasa to Uganda and other landlocked countries in East and Central Africa.

Ruto's latest announcement comes as construction continues on the Rironi-Mau Summit highway, with the government pushing to accelerate works on sections of the existing project.