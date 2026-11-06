Charlene's Big Day: President Ruto family's glamorous appearance in Tanzania

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto brought elegance and colour to their daughter Charlene's wedding celebrations in Tanzania, drawing attention with coordinated outfits as they joined guests to witness her marriage to Tanzanian entrepreneur Isaya Yunge.

The presidential couple made a striking entrance, with their choice of burgundy, white and brown creating a carefully matched family look that added to the glamour of the occasion.

President Ruto opted for a deep burgundy jacket featuring shiny lapels, which he paired with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and dark trousers. He completed his outfit with a beige fedora hat bearing a dark band and a decorative walking stick.

The Head of State appeared cheerful as he walked alongside Rachel on the carpet, exchanging smiles with guests who had gathered to celebrate the couple.

Rachel equally commanded attention in a flowing white lace dress adorned with burgundy and brown floral patterns. The outfit featured long, sheer sleeves and was complemented by a wide-brimmed dusty rose hat decorated with flowers.

She completed her look with a small cream-coloured handbag and subtle jewellery, maintaining an elegant appearance as she accompanied her husband.

The couple's coordinated outfits made them stand out among the guests, with their joyful expressions reflecting the significance of the family occasion.

Meanwhile, all eyes were also on Charlene, who looked radiant in a white wedding gown paired with a long, elegant veil.

The bride appeared excited as she celebrated her union with Yunge, a technology entrepreneur, during the white wedding ceremony held in Mwanza, Tanzania.

A video capturing the opening moments of the celebration showed Charlene warmly welcoming her parents, with the three sharing smiles and affectionate moments.

President Ruto and Rachel appeared delighted as they celebrated alongside their daughter, joining relatives and invited guests for the special occasion.

The wedding in Tanzania follows the traditional Kalenjin engagement ceremony, known as Koito, which took place on August 8, 2026, at President Ruto's Intonna Heritage Farm in Kilgoris, Narok County.

The colourful ceremony brought together prominent political leaders, family members, elders and invited guests from Kenya and Tanzania as the two families formally began the marriage process.

Among the Kenyan dignitaries who attended were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, members of the Cabinet, the Council of Governors and Members of Parliament from both the National Assembly and Senate, led by the Speakers of the two Houses.

The family of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was also represented, with his widow Ida Odinga, brother and ODM leader Oburu Odinga, and children Raila Junior and Winnie Odinga in attendance.

The traditional event provided an opportunity for the two families to meet, hold marriage discussions and negotiate bridewealth in line with Kalenjin customs.

Guests also witnessed traditional dressing, cultural performances, music and dancing as the families celebrated an important milestone in Charlene and Yunge's relationship.

Ahead of the Tanzania wedding, Charlene hosted a bridal shower in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 3, bringing together close friends and guests for a private celebration.

She later shared photographs from the event, which featured a white-and-purple theme. Charlene wore a white gown, while her guests appeared in pink outfits, adding to the celebrations leading up to her wedding.