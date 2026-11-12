Former CS Aisha Jumwa returns to UDA party, received by President Ruto

President William Ruto has welcomed former Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa back to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), signalling renewed efforts to consolidate the ruling party's political support at the Coast.

Ruto, also the UDA party leader, received Jumwa at State House in Mombasa, where he said he would work with her to advance the party's political and transformation agenda.

The President said Jumwa's return would help strengthen the party's activities in the Coast region and across the country.

"Received former Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa back to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at State House, Mombasa. I look forward to working with her to advance the party's transformation agenda at the Coast and across the country," Ruto said.

He reiterated his commitment to bringing together leaders from different political backgrounds to support what he described as a shared national development agenda.

Ruto said his administration and the ruling party remained focused on promoting national unity, inclusivity and economic prosperity.

"We remain committed to uniting leaders and Kenyans around our shared vision of a united, inclusive and prosperous Kenya," he added.

Jumwa previously served in President Ruto's Cabinet, where she held the position of Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action before leaving the government.

Her return to UDA comes as the ruling party continues to consolidate its political presence in the Coast region, which remains an important battleground in national politics.

Ruto has repeatedly emphasised the need to bring together leaders and communities behind his administration's development agenda.

The meeting at State House, Mombasa, also gave the President a platform to publicly reaffirm his willingness to work with Jumwa to advance UDA's interests beyond the Coast region.

However, the President did not disclose whether Jumwa would be assigned a specific party position or leadership responsibility following her return.

The engagement underscores UDA's continued efforts to strengthen its political networks and rally leaders around its national agenda.