Ruto hits back at Sifuna over claims about cost of his outfit

President William Ruto has hit back at Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna over claims that his outfit during his daughter Charlene Ruto's wedding to Tanzanian entrepreneur Isaya Yunge cost millions of shillings, accusing the legislator of exaggerating the prices to advance his political arguments.

Speaking during a Sunday Mass service at St Mary's Girls High School in Narok County on November 15, 2026, Ruto questioned why some politicians criticise leaders for wearing T-shirts while others attack his preference for expensive suits, shoes and watches.

The President challenged Sifuna to explain the difference between the two positions, arguing that both sides were placing unnecessary emphasis on personal appearance instead of discussing issues affecting Kenyans.

"Na sasa niulize: What is the difference between wale wanalalamika mambo ya T-shirt na wale wanalalamika mambo ya koti, viatu, na saa?" Ruto posed.

He further accused his critics of inflating the prices of his clothes and accessories to cover what he described as a lack of meaningful ideas.

"Even to cover for your emptiness, unaexaggerate bei ya hizo vitu. Please, do an analysis, my friend. Wacheni maneno madogo haya," he said.

Ruto defended his attention to personal appearance, saying he is deliberate about how he dresses, speaks and conducts himself. He added that people who want to change the world should begin with discipline in their everyday activities, including making their beds every morning.

The President urged politicians to focus on policies, development programmes, and their vision for Kenya rather than debating clothing.

How the expensive outfit debate started

The exchange followed remarks by Sifuna during the burial of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's elder sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua, in Nyange, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County, on Saturday, November 14.

The senator took aim at Ruto's attire at Charlene's wedding to Isaya Yunge, held at Malaika Beach Hotel in Mwanza, Tanzania, on November 6, 2026.

Sifuna claimed that the President's jacket alone cost Sh20 million, while his watch was worth Sh30 million and his shoes Sh20 million, putting the alleged value of the three items at Sh70 million.

Charlene Ruto, accompanied by her father, President William Ruto and her mother, First Lady Rachel Ruto, during her wedding being held at Malaika Beach Resort, Mwanza, Tanzania on November 6, 2026. — Handout

"Jacket peke yake ni shilingi milioni 20. Saa milioni 30, kiatu milioni 20. Yaani mtu akitembea yeye ni SACCO. Unaweza omba loan tu kwa mtu vile amevaa," Sifuna remarked.

The senator used the claims to defend his trademark T-shirt dressing, dismissing suggestions that his casual appearance could undermine his ambition of becoming Kenya's next president.

He said young supporters had encouraged him to maintain his dressing style as he pursues his State House ambitions in the 2027 General Election.

"Hawa vijana wameniambia, round hii tunaingia State House na T-shirt. Hiyo ndiyo wanataka," he said.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addressing people in Kitale during a Linda Mwananchi rally on July 25, 2026. PHOTO/X

Sifuna also used the burial gathering to explain his decision to reach out to Gachagua, saying opposition leaders needed to put aside their differences and work together ahead of the next General Election.