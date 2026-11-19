Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has accused the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) of stealing the ‘Usawa’ slogan from Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s Equitable Party, questioning the government’s commitment to equitable development across the country.

Maanzo claimed that UDA had adopted the slogan after Sifuna introduced it through his political outfit, The Equitable Party(TEP), accusing the ruling party of attempting to associate itself with an idea that had already been championed by the Nairobi senator.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Thursday, Maanzo dismissed President William Ruto’s ‘Usawa ni Sawa’ messaging, arguing that the government's development record did not reflect the equality and fairness being promoted through the slogan.

“We know the Usawa story. You know this was stolen from Sifuna’s Equitable Party. That’s the first time, when Sifuna came with Usawa in English, UDA stole it and are now pretending to run with it,” Maanzo said.

President Ruto has increasingly used the ‘Usawa ni Sawa’ slogan to communicate his administration’s message on equitable development, presenting it as an assurance that government projects and services should benefit Kenyans across different regions.

The slogan centres on the principle that development should not be concentrated in particular areas or reserved for politically influential communities, but should be distributed fairly across the country.

However, Maanzo questioned whether the government's actions matched its messaging, citing the condition of major roads and the distribution of infrastructure projects as examples of what he described as shortcomings in the pursuit of equitable development.

He particularly singled out Mombasa Road, arguing that its importance to the country's transport network and the challenges experienced by motorists should make it a priority for improvement.

“If there was Usawa and Usawa, Mombasa Road would be the first road to be dual-carriaged because it is carrying a road from Cape Town to Cairo and you know the many accidents which are there every day and it affects everybody in the country,” he said.

The senator further argued that genuine equality in development would require the government to prioritise infrastructure projects based on public needs rather than political considerations.

“If there was only Usawa, that is the road which would be worked on right now. The traffic jams and all that,” he added.

Beyond his criticism of UDA's slogan, Maanzo defended Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka's approach to infrastructure development, using a historical road project to illustrate what he considers equitable leadership.

Responding to allegations raised by another interview participant concerning a road connecting Kibwezi to Meru and northern Kenya through Isiolo, Maanzo argued that the project demonstrated the importance of prioritising public needs over personal interests.

He said the contractor could have started the road project in Mwingi, where Kalonzo comes from, and prioritised a tarmac road leading to his home.

However, according to Maanzo, Kalonzo instead opted for the construction to begin in Kibwezi towards Kitui because of public demand for the road link.

“So, unlike many leaders we have today, His Excellency Kalonzo Musyoka would work for others first before working for himself,” he said.

The legislator also criticised elected leaders who prioritise infrastructure connections to their homes while leaving neighbouring communities without basic services.

He cited electricity connections as an example, accusing some politicians of ensuring their homes are connected to the national grid without extending similar services to surrounding households.

“I have seen even members of Parliament: when you are elected, you abandon everybody in your village, and you take electricity all the way to your home, and all your neighbours don't have electricity. You should start with others, and when they have enough, then you are the last one to be served,” Maanzo said.

He maintained that equitable development should remain the responsibility of every government, regardless of the person occupying the presidency.

“It is the duty of the government of the day anyway; it doesn't matter who the President is, to develop the country equally and for everybody,” he said.

His remarks come amid political contestation over the government's development agenda, with the opposition questioning whether the administration's infrastructure promises and public messaging are translating into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Kenyans.