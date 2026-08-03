KeNHA announces month-long partial closure of Mombasa Road
In a notice issued on Monday, KeNHA said the works will affect both carriageways until September 14, with the affected section being closed interchangeably.
In a notice issued on Monday, KeNHA said the works will affect both carriageways until September 14, with the affected section being closed interchangeably.
The authority said the affected section is the Nakuru-bound side of Waiyaki Way (A8) between Karuna Close and Westlands Roundabout. The traffic restrictions will take effect on June 25 and remain in place until September 25, 2026.
The confirmation follows an earlier notice by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), which announced that a section of Mombasa Road would also be affected during the exercise.
Preliminary reports indicate that the lorry driver lost control of the tanker before it overturned and landed on its right side, leaving the vehicle resting across part of the road.
The authority explained that the planned works are part of broader road safety initiatives aimed at reducing traffic accidents and ensuring smooth and safe vehicle movement along Mombasa Road.
During the Jamhuri Day event at Nyayo Stadium, Ruto also turned to the daily struggles of residents who depend on the Rongai and Ngong routes, where traffic has become a constant headache. He revealed that both roads will be expanded into dual carriageways from next year.
The marathon is organized in partnership with the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) and is expected to attract runners, health advocates, and members of the public. The event aims to raise awareness and foster solidarity in the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS.
The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a notice alerting the public of a planned traffic interruption near the Naivas JKIA area along the busy highway.
The disruption will affect the Mombasa-bound service lanes from Saturday, June 14, at 9 pm to Sunday, June 15, at 10 am.
The group is believed to be behind at least five incidents reported over the past three days.