President William Ruto has defended his administration’s push for balanced development, saying his vision for Kenya is anchored on giving every community a sense of belonging and ensuring public investment reaches all parts of the country.

In his State of the Nation Address at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Ruto identified usawa as a central pillar of his leadership, saying the country’s progress must be shared by citizens regardless of their location or economic circumstances.

He told lawmakers and Kenyans that his ambition was to build a nation in which no individual or community feels excluded from the country's development.

“My greatest ambition, the dream of building a Kenya where every citizen counts, every community belongs and no Kenyan is left behind is taking shape. At the heart of this principle is ‘usawa’,” he told lawmakers and the nation.

The President also used the address to express his confidence in Kenya's progress, saying he was proud to lead the country at what he described as a period of national recovery.

“I have never been prouder to be Kenyan or more privileged to serve this great republic. Our nation is making a powerful comeback,” he said.

The President's emphasis on equal development comes weeks after his four-day tour of Ukambani, where he visited Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties between October 24 and 27.

During the visits, Ruto launched new projects and assessed ongoing government investments in key sectors, including water, transport, housing, education, healthcare and electricity.

One of the major projects was the Sh1.7 billion Mwala Cluster Water Project in Machakos County, which he commissioned with funding from the African Development Bank.

The initiative is expected to provide water to approximately 270,000 people in Mwala and Matungulu, expanding access to water for residents in the two areas.

The tour also featured several road projects intended to improve movement between rural settlements, commercial centres and markets.

They included the Wote-Kako-Ngoluni Road, Tawa-Ngoluni-Itangini Road and Kyambeke-Kyuasini-Ukia Road, which were among the routes launched or inspected by the President.

Housing, School and Hospital Investments

Beyond roads and water, the President used his Ukambani engagements to showcase government spending on housing, learning facilities and healthcare services.

In Kitui Central and Mwingi North, he inspected affordable housing projects, while at South Eastern Kenya University, he presided over the groundbreaking of student hostels and housing facilities.

Education also featured in Kibwezi East, where he commissioned Kathekani Senior Secondary School, a Sh250 million facility expected to expand access to secondary education.

In the health sector, Ruto commissioned the Sh500 million Mtito Andei Level 4 Hospital, adding to the infrastructure projects presented during the regional tour.

The administration also pointed to investments in electricity distribution, including last-mile connectivity programmes and the Kitui-Wote Power Sub-Station.

The new sub-station is expected to strengthen electricity supply in Kitui and Makueni counties.

The President's engagements in the region also addressed land ownership and economic opportunities, with residents receiving title deeds in Ilima and settlement schemes in Kibwezi East.

The exercise was aimed at resolving land ownership concerns among beneficiaries by providing them with official ownership documents.

In Mwingi North, Ruto presided over the groundbreaking of a clinker cement factory in Ngaie, a development expected to create employment opportunities in the Mui Basin.

He also visited markets established through the Economic Stimulus Programme, which provides support to small-scale traders and businesses.

The projects were among the investments highlighted during the October tour, which the President presented as part of his wider commitment to ensuring that government development programmes reach communities across the country.

His latest remarks in Parliament placed these regional projects within a broader national vision built around equal opportunities, inclusion and a fair distribution of development.