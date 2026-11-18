The rising cost of living, high taxation, unemployment, and increasing fuel prices are among the key concerns facing Kenyans as President William Ruto prepares to deliver his annual State of the Nation Address today.

The Head of State will address a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, outlining his administration's performance since taking office in 2022.

The address, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, comes less than nine months before the August 2027 General Election, with the government's economic record expected to attract significant attention.

The President's address is provided for under Article 132 of the Constitution, which requires the Head of State to address a special sitting of Parliament once every year.

The provision also requires the President to report on measures taken and progress achieved in realising national values and principles of governance under Article 10.

He is further required to publish details of the measures and progress in the Kenya Gazette and submit a report to the National Assembly for debate on the country's fulfilment of international obligations.

The State of the Nation Address will bring together lawmakers from both Houses, with Ruto expected to account for his administration's performance in economic growth and stabilisation, healthcare, agriculture, education, infrastructure and national security.

The economy is likely to feature prominently as households continue to grapple with rising prices of essential commodities and pressure on disposable incomes.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that annual inflation increased to 7.3 per cent in October 2026, up from 6.8 per cent in September.

The October inflation report attributed the increase mainly to higher prices in food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded an annual price increase of 10.2 per cent, while transport costs rose by 17.1 per cent. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 3.7 per cent over the same period.

The figures underline the economic pressures facing consumers, particularly as food and transport account for a significant share of household expenditure.

Fuel prices have also remained a key concern. According to the KNBS October report, between September and October, petrol prices increased by 6 per cent while diesel prices rose by 4.4 per cent.

The increases are likely to have implications beyond motorists, given the role of fuel in transportation, distribution of goods and the cost of doing business.

The government has previously relied on measures such as the fertiliser subsidy programme to support agricultural production and ease pressure on food prices.

A Treasury report for the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year also indicated that the government had proposed extending a temporary reduction in value-added tax on petroleum products for another 90 days following its expiry in October.

The proposal was intended to cushion consumers and businesses against higher fuel costs and moderate inflationary pressures.

Healthcare is another major area expected to feature in the President's presentation, particularly the implementation of the Social Health Authority and reforms to the country's health financing system.

In agriculture, the administration is expected to account for its efforts to improve food production, including access to subsidised fertiliser, while education and infrastructure remain central to its development agenda.

On national security, Article 240(7) of the Constitution separately requires the President to report to Parliament at least once every year on the state of national security.

The address comes as political activity gathers momentum ahead of the 2027 elections, with the administration facing growing scrutiny over its promises and delivery record.

Beyond outlining completed projects and ongoing programmes, the President will be expected to demonstrate how government policies have translated into improvements in the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

The presentation will therefore offer Parliament and the public an opportunity to assess the administration's progress since 2022, as the country moves closer to the next general election.