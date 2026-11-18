Migori County Senator Eddy Oketch has challenged President William Ruto to address the rising cost of living and insecurity when he delivers his State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Oketch said the President should explain how the government's reported economic progress was improving the financial situation of ordinary Kenyans, while outlining measures to strengthen national security and restore public confidence.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker made the remarks during an interview with a local television station on Wednesday morning, ahead of Ruto's scheduled address at the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi.

He argued that the annual presidential address should go beyond highlighting government achievements and policies to demonstrate how constitutional commitments were being translated into tangible improvements in people's lives.

"This address is actually the spirit of Article 132 of the Constitution. It's actually a constitutional imperative to do this," Oketch said.

He added that the President should account for the actions taken by his administration to implement government policies and fulfil promises contained in the Constitution.

The first issue Oketch wants Ruto to address is national security, which he considers essential to creating a stable environment for businesses, investors and ordinary citizens.

Although he acknowledged improvements in the country's security situation over the past three to four years, the senator said more needed to be done to ensure Kenyans felt safe.

He maintained that security should not only be measured by the government's reported achievements but also by the confidence citizens have in their ability to go about their daily activities without fear.

"Although we've done very well in the last three, four years in terms of insecurity, just in terms of the improvement of some of these issues, I would still want to see a country where there is confidence about security," he maintained.

Oketch further linked national security to economic development, arguing that businesses require a predictable and secure environment to operate, attract investments and create employment opportunities.

His concerns place security among the key issues the President is expected to address under his constitutional reporting obligations.

Article 247 of the Constitution requires the President to report annually to Parliament on the state of national security, making the subject an important component of the State of the Nation Address.

The second issue is the cost of living, with Oketch questioning whether improvements in Kenya's economic indicators have translated into better financial circumstances for ordinary households.

The senator argued that the government's economic performance should not be assessed exclusively through macroeconomic figures but also through the amount of money available to Kenyans after meeting their daily expenses.

He pointed out that despite positive developments in some economic indicators, the government had struggled to demonstrate how the gains were benefiting ordinary citizens.

"If you look at the microeconomic indicators, they look very well, but we have struggled to demonstrate this in terms of real money in the pocket of Kenyans," he said.

The senator's remarks highlight the continuing pressure on households dealing with the cost of essential goods and services, including food, transport, housing and healthcare.

He wants the President to explain how economic policies are improving household incomes and easing the financial burden on citizens.

Ruto's State of the Nation Address is a constitutional requirement under Article 132(1)(b), which directs the President to address a special sitting of Parliament once every year.

Article 132(1)(c) also requires the President to report on measures taken and progress achieved in realising the national values and principles of governance outlined in Article 10 of the Constitution.

The President is further required to publish the details in the Kenya Gazette and submit a report to the National Assembly on the country's progress in fulfilling its international obligations.

Ruto is scheduled to deliver his 14th State of the Nation Address at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, November 18, during a special sitting of Parliament.

The address comes as Kenya approaches the 2027 General Election, with the administration expected to account for its development commitments and explain the impact of its policies.

Among the major programmes under scrutiny is the government's KSh5 trillion economic transformation blueprint, which includes proposed investments in roads, dams, railways, energy infrastructure and youth employment programmes.

Oketch's demands place the cost of living and security at the centre of expectations surrounding the President's address, with Kenyans looking for explanations of how government policies are addressing their everyday challenges.