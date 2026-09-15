Senator Kibwana unanimously elected Senate transport committee chair
Hamida's election comes after Oketch moved to the position of Deputy Minority Whip, taking over the office previously held by former ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.
Hamida's election comes after Oketch moved to the position of Deputy Minority Whip, taking over the office previously held by former ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.
The ODM Senator recalled initially serving as a note-taker during exclusive meetings involving Raila, Dr Adhu Awiti, ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen and Professor Edward Ayuki before gradually taking on more responsibilities within Raila's international engagements.
The senator also dismissed suggestions that there was a "mole" at State House after Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua predicted earlier in the day that President Ruto would use the address to unveil a successor to Vision 2030.
The Nairobi Senator also wished Eddy Oketch well in his new role, recalling their previous interactions in the House with a light-hearted remark that drew attention to one of the Deputy Whip's key responsibilities.
Ministry of Roads and Transport CS Davis Chirchir told the Senate that a proposed Road Maintenance Levy Fund formula would allocate 84.98% to national trunk roads and 15.02% to county roads, with ring-fenced county accounts.