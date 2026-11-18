Lawmakers gave President William Ruto a spirited reception on Wednesday, breaking into chants of “Tutam” and “Usawa ni sawa” as he stepped forward to deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address, in a show of political support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The slogans rang out across Parliament as the President prepared to give an account of his administration's performance and set out its priorities, with less than nine months remaining before Kenyans elect their next leaders.

The joint sitting at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi marked Ruto's fourth annual address since he assumed office in September 2022. It is also his final opportunity to deliver the address before the country heads into the August 2027 elections.

The chants carried messages closely linked to the President's political agenda. “Tutam” has become associated with his supporters' push for a second term, while “Usawa ni sawa” is a slogan Ruto has repeatedly used to advance his government's message of fair development and equal distribution of resources.

The reception echoed last year's parliamentary session, when MPs similarly broke into “Tutam” chants as Ruto presented his plans to expand the national road network and extend the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Kisumu and eventually Malaba.

Wednesday's address comes at a critical point in the President's first term, with his administration facing growing expectations to demonstrate progress on campaign commitments before the next election.

Ruto is expected to defend his economic policies, highlight achievements under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and explain how the government intends to sustain its development programme during the remainder of his term.

The cost of living, taxation, youth unemployment, corruption, healthcare reforms and education funding are among the major issues expected to feature in the address.

Infrastructure development is also expected to take centre stage, particularly the President's Sh5 trillion development plan covering roads, dams, railways, energy projects and affordable housing.

The government’s proposed National Infrastructure Fund and Sovereign Wealth Fund are also likely to attract attention as alternative sources of financing for major projects. The proposals come as the administration seeks ways to finance its development ambitions without depending heavily on public borrowing.

Other areas expected to feature include food security, agricultural production, the rollout of the Social Health Authority and national security.

The annual address is a constitutional obligation under Article 132, which requires the President to appear before a special sitting of Parliament once every year.

The Constitution requires the Head of State to report on steps taken and progress made towards realising national values and principles of governance.

Beyond the constitutional requirement, the occasion provides lawmakers with an opportunity to assess government performance, examine its development record and establish whether the administration is meeting its obligations.