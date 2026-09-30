Senate approves Fatuma Ali Ibrahim for Parliamentary Service Commission

The Senate has approved Fatuma Ali Ibrahim’s nomination as a commissioner of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), paving the way for her to join the six-member body after the completion of the swearing-in process.

The approval came after senators adopted a report by the Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights, which examined Ibrahim’s nomination and recommended that she be appointed to the commission.

Moving the motion on behalf of the committee, Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo said Ibrahim had met the requirements set for the position.

‘’Fatuma has met the requirements, and she met the educational requirements, and as a committee we found that she complied with ethics, national values and procedures required. Fatuma as well met the requirements of Article 6 of the Constitution."

Maanzo said Ibrahim’s background in parliamentary matters was another factor that supported her nomination, adding that she had shown that she was capable of taking up the position.

"The nominee has extensive experience in matters of Parliament, and she has fully demonstrated that she is suitable to take the post."

The motion received support from senators during the debate, with members pointing to Ibrahim’s experience, public service record and previous work in public affairs.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who also sits on the committee, seconded the motion approving the nomination.

"I second the motion as presented by Senator Maanzo."

Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwanachi leader Edwin Sifuna said he had previously worked with Ibrahim and expressed confidence in her ability to serve as a commissioner.

"I have worked with the nominee, and I can assure this house that she is fit to take the mantle. This nominee is well known to me. We have worked in ODM, she has served us in EALA, and we stand with her. We are sure she will do a good job in the commission."

Wajir Senator Abass Mohamed also supported Ibrahim’s nomination, citing her experience in public service and her work in human rights.

"Fatuma has enormous experience. Fatuma did a lot for this country, saving many pastoralists in this country. She is a champion for human rights. Fatuma has a lot of experience, and we trust she will bring a lot to the PSC."

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi said Ibrahim’s past contribution to public affairs had earned her the support of senators who know her work.

"We must be very sensitive, and we must agree that this nominee is known to many of us and we know her contribution to the party. Fatuma has served us very well, and we look forward to doing the same when she takes over the office."

Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale also backed the motion seeking to approve Ibrahim’s nomination.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said Ibrahim had shown that she possessed the qualities needed for the position and urged senators to support her.

"She is a woman of good integrity and we must support her fully."

Ibrahim will succeed Rachel Ameso, who served as a commissioner of the Parliamentary Service Commission for six years.

Following the Senate’s approval of the committee report, Ibrahim now awaits the swearing-in process before she can formally begin carrying out the duties of a Parliamentary Service Commission commissioner.