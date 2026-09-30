Senate approves Fatuma Ali Ibrahim for Parliamentary Service Commission
Moving the motion on behalf of the committee, Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo said Ibrahim had met the requirements set for the position.
Moving the motion on behalf of the committee, Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo said Ibrahim had met the requirements set for the position.
Fatuma Ibrahim Ali, nominated as a commissioner to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), told the Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights she would prioritise staff welfare, equal opportunities and transparency, ahead of the committee’s report to the full House.
In a letter to National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge, the committee proposed adding the examination of reports and accounts of the PSC concerning services and facilities for MPs to its existing duties.
The decision was reached by the Parliamentary Service Commission, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, with a report on the selection process tabled before Parliament on September 15.
The vacancy followed the end of the six-year term of former Kakamega Woman Representative Rachel Ameso Amolo, who joined the PSC in June 2020 as a non-MP commissioner. She took over the position previously held by Lorna Mumelo.
The Parliamentary Service Commission has gazetted the Parliamentary Service (Constituency and County Offices) Regulations, 2026, ushering in a new system that governs how constituency and county offices are leased, managed and funded.
Another team was deployed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, where Ng’eno’s body is being preserved after it was airlifted from the crash site. The officials are overseeing the transfer of his remains to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.
In a public announcement issued on Tuesday, July 1, PSC called on disciplined individuals with a background in uniformed services to apply before the deadline of July 15, 2025.
Despite these challenges, the commission has already settled payments amounting to Sh134 million.
Katiba Institute also wants clarification from the two commissions on whether MPs are considered full-time or part-time employees, a key detail in understanding how allowances are set.