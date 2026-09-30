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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Parliamentary Service Commission

PSC nominee Fatuma Ibrahim vows to tackle discrimination
News

PSC nominee Fatuma Ibrahim vows to tackle discrimination

Fatuma Ibrahim Ali, nominated as a commissioner to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), told the Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights she would prioritise staff welfare, equal opportunities and transparency, ahead of the committee’s report to the full House.

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