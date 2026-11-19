Renowned lawyer Miguna Miguna has criticised Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, questioning his understanding of Kenya's political system and dismissing his ambitions of emerging as a major political force ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Taking to his X account on Thursday, Miguna compared Sifuna with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, arguing that the veteran opposition leader had significantly greater political influence, experience and financial resources but failed to become President.

Miguna said Raila enjoyed millions of supporters, experienced political strategists, established campaign networks and billions of shillings at his disposal, yet repeatedly failed to secure the country's highest office.

He attributed Raila's unsuccessful presidential bids to what he described as his unwillingness to embrace strategies aimed at dismantling Kenya's political and economic establishment.

"Raila Odinga was 1,000,000 times more popular than Mr. Empty Sifuna, with tested strategists, proven logistics, 30 years of politics and tens of billions of shillings for campaigns but he never became president. Why? He ignored advice and strategies some of us gave him to overturn and crush the neocolonial system so that we can build a genuine liberated republic," Miguna wrote.

The lawyer further accused Raila of becoming comfortable with the privileges associated with the political establishment, arguing that his approach prevented him from pursuing what Miguna considered genuine political transformation.

"Raila was also a closeted coward who was mesmerized and intoxicated by wealth, privilege and the power of the oligarchs. He preferred the neocolonial slave plantation to a fully liberated country," he added.

Miguna's criticism of Sifuna comes as the senator increases his political visibility through the Linda Mwananchi Movement, which has emerged as one of the alternative political formations positioning itself ahead of the 2027 elections.

Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi party leader Edwin Sifuna during the launch of Linda Mwananchi's headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, on Friday, October 30. — Linda Mwananchi

Sifuna's political trajectory has changed significantly following his fallout with sections of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), where he previously served as Secretary-General.

His removal from the position and subsequent loss of his Senate leadership role in February 2026 intensified disagreements over the party's cooperation with President William Ruto's administration.

Rather than retreating from frontline politics, Sifuna has used the fallout to build an independent political platform, attracting politicians and supporters opposed to the broad-based government arrangement.

In July 2026, he signalled his intention to seek a new political vehicle through which to pursue his 2027 ambitions, telling supporters at a Linda Mwananchi rally in Bungoma to support his efforts to establish an alternative outfit.

The movement has since intensified grassroots mobilisation, organising political rallies and engagements in different parts of the country as Sifuna seeks to establish a national support base.

In September, the senator led a major mobilisation tour through Nairobi, visiting markets and neighbourhoods before addressing supporters at Jacaranda Grounds. The rally demonstrated his efforts to position himself within the opposition's emerging leadership structure and appeal to voters beyond his traditional political base.

On October 30, Sifuna unveiled the Linda Mwananchi Movement's headquarters in Nairobi and announced plans to establish offices across all 47 counties.

Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi party leader Edwin Sifuna during the launch of Linda Mwananchi's headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, on Friday, October 30. — Linda Mwananchi

The movement also outlined plans to strengthen its grassroots structures, recruit members and establish a national leadership team to coordinate its political activities.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya was among the prominent leaders brought into the movement's proposed political leadership, taking up a role coordinating Sifuna's presidential campaign.

The senator has also been engaging other opposition leaders in discussions on building a united front against Ruto, even as competing presidential ambitions threaten to complicate efforts to settle on a single candidate.

His political mobilisation is now extending beyond Kenya, with Sifuna scheduled to begin a United States diaspora tour on November 20, targeting Kenyans living abroad through engagements in Pennsylvania, Washington, Texas and other locations.

However, Miguna dismissed the senator's political approach, arguing that he lacked the ideological understanding required to challenge the existing system.

"Sifuna is far worse because he doesn’t even understand how the system works. All he wants is to be called with stupid titles like 'His Excellency.'"

The lawyer also questioned the effectiveness of elections as a pathway to transforming Kenya's political leadership, describing the electoral system as permanently rigged and incapable of delivering the changes he advocates.

"Genuine change will eventually come, but not through the useless and permanently rigged elections. Real change will come when our society is ideologically conscious and fearless enough to execute a revolution against the neocolonial system—and all the bandits," he stated.

Miguna further cited the 2022 presidential election, in which Ruto defeated Raila, as evidence that political popularity, experience and access to state power do not necessarily guarantee electoral victory.

He pointed out that former President Uhuru Kenyatta was in office during the election and had supported Raila's presidential bid, but Ruto still emerged victorious.

"Ruto defeated both Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga in 2022 when Uhuru was president with all the powers that the presidency has and Raila’s popularity, experience and influence," Miguna wrote.

He maintained that those seeking to remove Ruto and dismantle the existing political order must pursue a more radical political strategy rather than rely on campaign promises and slogans.

"Those who are genuinely interested to remove Ruto and the entire rotten neocolonial system must be fearless enough to execute a revolution against all vestiges of neocolonialism. Empty slogans won’t work. Until then, enjoy the bandit circus. Telling the truth is a revolutionary act," he added.

Miguna's remarks raise questions about the strategy and ideological direction of the emerging opposition formations as political leaders position themselves for the 2027 contest.