Miguna questions Sifuna’s ODM legacy after launching new party

Renowned lawyer and political activist Miguna Miguna has criticised Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna over his record as secretary-general of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), questioning his contribution to the party and his decision to lead The Equitable Party (TEP) ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Miguna made the remarks in a post on X following Sifuna's unveiling as TEP leader and presidential candidate during a political event in Nairobi on Sunday.

Sifuna served as ODM secretary-general for more than eight years, becoming one of the party's most prominent public officials and a key voice in its political activities. He was elected Nairobi senator in the 2022 General Election after winning the ODM ticket.

During his tenure as secretary-general, Sifuna was frequently involved in defending the party's positions, communicating its political strategy and coordinating party activities.

His transition from ODM to TEP marks a significant shift in his political career as he seeks to position himself for the 2027 presidential race.

Miguna, however, used Sifuna's political history within ODM to question his capacity to lead a new political formation.

He accused the senator of failing to address problems surrounding party nominations, which he described as one of ODM's longstanding challenges.

"Edwin Sifuna was ODM’s Secretary General and Spokesman for more than 8 years. During that period, the most important problem ODM faced was shambolic party nominations where losers were handed party nominations while real winners were locked out. Instead of doing something, anything to resolve that problem and transform ODM into a genuine democratic party, Sifuna has publicly confessed that he participated in the undemocratic practices of ODM by grabbing a Senate ticket for Nairobi which had been issued to Gabriel Bukachi," Miguna wrote.

Miguna also criticised Sifuna over the 2022 political cooperation between ODM and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), arguing that the senator signed the agreement before subsequently criticising the arrangement.

He further cited Sifuna's past support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and his association with the administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"There is no single achievement Sifuna registered as the ODM secretary general. Not a single transformative idea or initiative. Not in ODM. And not at the Senate," Miguna stated.

Sifuna's move to TEP follows the formation of a broader political platform around the Linda Mwananchi Movement, which brings together politicians seeking an alternative political vehicle ahead of the 2027 elections.

TEP, whose slogan is "Tusawazishe", is a registered political party that has now opened its structures to accommodate Sifuna and politicians associated with the movement.

The party's reorganisation provides Sifuna with a formal political vehicle as he seeks to advance his presidential ambitions outside ODM.

The transition has also brought Sifuna into a political grouping that includes several prominent leaders, among them Siaya Governor James Orengo, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Miguna questioned the ideological and policy direction of TEP, describing the party in strongly critical terms.

"Not in ODM. And not at the senate. To add salt to injury, he has now unveiled a political party called The Empty Party (TEP), with zero ideology, zero policy platform, and zero programs of action—surrounded by some of the worst constitutional delinquents in Kenya and in direct violation of the constitution," he wrote.

He also challenged Sifuna's stated commitment to constitutionalism, transparency and national transformation.

"Constitutionalism requires integrity, honesty, transparency and accountability, which Sifuna’s record contradicts. Change and transformation are not about age, slogans or being sponsored by retired tyrants and plunderers. They require a coherent radical ideology, commitments and actions which Sifuna's history, record and whom he currently associates with don’t embody," Miguna said.

Miguna concluded by defending his criticism of political leaders, saying public figures should be subjected to scrutiny rather than treated with unquestioning loyalty.

"Freedom of speech is entrenched and enshrined in the constitution. So, those who expect blind loyalty from me don’t believe in constitutionalism. They are interested in building a closed society where opacity and impunity reign. Telling the truth is a revolutionary act."

The criticism adds to the political scrutiny surrounding Sifuna as he begins a new chapter outside ODM.

His experience as the party's secretary-general, his tenure as Nairobi senator and his new leadership role in TEP are likely to remain central to debates about his political record as the 2027 election approaches.