Miguna questions Sifuna’s ODM legacy after launching new party
Miguna made the remarks in a post on X following Sifuna's unveiling as TEP leader and presidential candidate during a political event in Nairobi on Sunday
Miguna made the remarks in a post on X following Sifuna's unveiling as TEP leader and presidential candidate during a political event in Nairobi on Sunday
Miguna made the remarks on X on Monday, August 31, 2026, while reflecting on the political histories of Uganda and Zambia and urging citizens to judge leaders by democratic values and institutions rather than their political identities
He recalled his arrest and subsequent deportation from Kenya in February 2018 after taking part in the swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga as the so-called “People’s President”
The lawyer and political activist said he has consistently criticised leaders across the political divide, dismissing suggestions that his focus on historical marginalisation amounts to defending particular politicians, parties or communities
Miguna attributed the underdevelopment of Nyanza and Western Kenya to what he described as deliberate policies by successive governments since independence in 1963. He alleged that the regions had been subjected to intentional marginalisation, economic sabotage and discrimination, while resources such as coffee and tea were used to drive development in the Mount Kenya region
Miguna also criticised Siaya Governor James Orengo over his conduct towards political opponents and accused him of associating with individuals he alleged were involved in organising violence
Miguna, however, rejected the idea that Ruto’s study of zoology explains his performance as president or that replacing him with a lawyer would automatically produce better leadership
A key feature of Miguna’s campaign is his open embrace of socialism as the guiding idea behind his leadership plan.
Miguna accused Matiang’i of gross misuse of power during his time in government, linking him to state-sponsored brutality, illegal detentions, and personal acts of intimidation and torture.