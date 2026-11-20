Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed Gilgil MP Martha Wangari to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), adding to a growing list of politicians abandoning the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for his opposition outfit ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wangari's defection, announced on Friday, November 20, 2026, marks another significant political development in the Mt Kenya region, where Gachagua is seeking to consolidate support by attracting elected leaders and grassroots representatives to his party.

The legislator was received by Gachagua at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri, where the former Deputy President said she had secured a mandate from her constituents to join the political movement.

Wangari's departure is particularly significant given her previous association with President William Ruto's administration. She was elected Gilgil MP in 2022 on a UDA ticket and has held a parliamentary leadership position as the First Chairperson of Committees, placing her among the members of the National Assembly's Speaker's Panel.

She has also served as a member of the Liaison Committee, which coordinates parliamentary committees and their activities.

Her move to DCP therefore represents another high-profile departure from the ruling party, as Gachagua seeks to attract politicians who previously supported Ruto's political formation.

In a statement announcing her entry, Gachagua described DCP as the party of the moment and the future, arguing that Wangari's decision reflected the wishes of the people of Gilgil.

"Hon. Martha has received a clear mandate from the people of Gilgil to join our party and be part of the movement shaping the formation of the Sixth Administration," Gachagua said.

He also assured the legislator that the party would conduct transparent nominations ahead of the next General Election, urging her to consolidate her support at the grassroots level before the party primaries scheduled for March 2027.

"I assured Hon. Martha that our nominations will be free and fair, and encouraged her to strengthen her grassroots support ahead of the nominations in March next year," he added.

Wangari's entry comes amid an emerging political realignment in the Mt Kenya region, with several politicians who were previously associated with UDA increasingly aligning themselves with Gachagua's political outfit.

Among the elected leaders who have joined the movement are Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara and Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, both of whom have publicly associated themselves with Gachagua's political camp.

Other legislators who have crossed from UDA to DCP include Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe, Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani, Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami, Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi Karemba and Kandara MP Chege Njuguna.

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja is also among the political figures who have joined the outfit, strengthening its presence in the wider Rift Valley region.

The growing list reflects Gachagua's efforts to establish DCP as an alternative political vehicle for leaders seeking to challenge the ruling administration in the next General Election.

Beyond elected legislators, the party has also attracted grassroots political support, including Members of County Assemblies from Laikipia and Nakuru who have associated themselves with the former Deputy President's political movement.

Wangari's entry further strengthens DCP's presence in Nakuru County, where the party is seeking to expand its influence beyond its traditional Mt Kenya support base.

The growing political realignments come as Gachagua intensifies efforts to build party structures and consolidate support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Since his fallout with President Ruto and subsequent removal from office as Deputy President in October 2024, Gachagua has increasingly positioned himself as a leading opposition figure, particularly in the Mt Kenya region.

His political strategy has centred on mobilising leaders and voters from the region while presenting DCP as an alternative to UDA, which dominated the area's political landscape during the 2022 General Election.

The movement towards DCP is significant given Mt Kenya's numerical strength and influence in determining presidential election outcomes.

By attracting governors, senators, MPs and grassroots representatives, Gachagua is seeking to establish a political network capable of mobilising voters across constituencies in the region and beyond.

Wangari's decision also comes as politicians begin positioning themselves ahead of the next election, with party affiliations, defections and emerging alliances expected to shape the contest.

For DCP, her entry offers an opportunity to strengthen its grassroots networks in Gilgil and the wider Nakuru political landscape while expanding its appeal among politicians previously aligned with the ruling party.

However, the party's ability to translate the growing number of defections into electoral support will be tested during the 2027 General Election, particularly as competing political formations intensify their campaigns for the influential Mt Kenya vote.