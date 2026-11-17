Three Members of Parliament have defected from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), increasing the party's parliamentary membership to 25 ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The latest arrivals are Gatundu South MP GG Kagombe, Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani and Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami, who joined the opposition outfit during a meeting at Wamunyoro residence on Tuesday.

Announcing the defections, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua described DCP as the party of the moment and the future, expressing confidence that more elected leaders would join before the next General Election.

"The DCP team has grown from 19 members to 25. I have no doubt that we will have 60 MPs by next year. The future is green. Green is wealth," he said.

Gachagua also declared that the party's recruitment window would remain open until December 31, 2026, urging politicians interested in joining to do so without conditions.

"All leaders who wish to join our party are welcome to come back home unconditionally. Our transfer window is open to everyone," he said.

The latest defections come amid growing political realignments as parties position themselves for the 2027 elections.

On November 13, Gachagua announced that the entire Nyeri County Assembly, led by Speaker James Gichuhi, had abandoned UDA for DCP.

He said the party was seeking to capture all elective positions in the county, including the governor's seat and all 30 ward representative positions.

On the same day, Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi Karemba also joined DCP. Gachagua said he would work alongside Embu MP Gitonga Mukunji to strengthen the party's presence across Embu County.

Earlier, on November 4, the party welcomed former Jubilee politician Agnes Njambi Githinji, who is seeking the Gilgil parliamentary seat on a DCP ticket after previously contesting the Nakuru Woman Representative position in 2022.

Former Murang'a Woman Representative aspirant Evelyn Waithira Muithirania, who garnered more than 100,000 votes to finish second in the 2022 race, has also joined the party and is seeking the seat again.

Meanwhile, Gachagua has sought to reassure aspirants that joining DCP will not guarantee them automatic nomination tickets.

Speaking during the opening of the party's Nairobi County office on Monday, he announced plans to introduce membership smart cards and hold nominations in March 2027.

"There are no special individuals or favoured aspirants. I encourage all aspirants across the country to put their best foot forward and strengthen their grassroots networks ahead of the nominations in March," he said.

He also set a target of winning all 17 parliamentary seats in Nairobi, although he acknowledged that the party could lose two or three.