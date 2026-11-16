Gachagua rules out opposition zoning, vows DCP will contest all Nairobi seats in 2027

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has declared Nairobi a major battleground in the 2027 General Election, announcing plans to field candidates in all 17 constituencies and 85 county assembly wards as he seeks to wrest control of the county from the ruling coalition.

Gachagua ruled out any possibility of zoning elective positions with other opposition parties, insisting that DCP aspirants would compete for tickets through independent nominations and that no candidate had been favoured.

Speaking during the official opening of DCP's Nairobi County offices on Monday, Gachagua said the party was determined to strengthen its presence in the capital, which he identified as a priority in his political strategy because of its 2.7 million residents.

“I intend to spend 21 per cent of my political time in Nairobi County,” he said, adding that the party would campaign for its candidates across the city.

He dismissed the possibility of preferred candidates, saying nominations would be conducted by independent party organs, including the National Elections Board and the party's dispute resolution tribunal.

“I want to confirm to the aspirants of Nairobi County that there are no sacred cows in this city, no favourite candidate. Everybody will be given a chance,” Gachagua said.

He added that the party would rely on its membership register to determine who participates in nominations, announcing plans to introduce membership cards to strengthen the process.

“We will use the party's register. It is the party members of DCP who will vote,” he said.

Gachagua also urged supporters who work and live in Nairobi but are registered to vote in their rural homes to transfer their registration to the capital, arguing that the city needed voters who would elect leaders responsible for addressing its challenges.

He cited poor drainage, water shortages and garbage collection as some of the problems facing Nairobi, accusing Governor Johnson Sakaja of failing residents.

“Nairobi has suffered betrayal twice. You elected Kasongo and he betrayed you, you elected Sakaja and he betrayed you,” he said, calling on residents to support DCP candidates in the next election.

The announcement adds to questions over unity within the United Opposition, whose affiliate parties are increasingly positioning their own candidates for various elective seats in Nairobi despite their shared ambition of challenging President William Ruto in 2027.

The United Opposition parties, DCP, Wiper and the Linda Mwananchi movement, are expected to face off in several Nairobi contests.

Embakasi North MP James Gakuya is associated with DCP's ambitions for City Hall, while Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, linked to the Mwananchi party, has also expressed interest in the governorship.

Gachagua maintained that the opposition parties should compete rather than negotiate away elective positions, saying DCP was not at war with its allies.

“Our opponents are free to bring their candidates. We compete. We are not at war with any party. We are in competition,” he said.

He further warned against bringing candidates from outside Nairobi, insisting that residents should elect leaders who understand the city and its challenges.

“Nairobi is not a place to dump political rejects,” he said.