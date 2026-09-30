News
Sifuna proposes two-term ceiling for nominated leaders
The Senator differed with the proposal for a single term, saying two terms would provide a better balance between giving leaders time to serve and creating opportunities for others.
The Senator differed with the proposal for a single term, saying two terms would provide a better balance between giving leaders time to serve and creating opportunities for others.
In a recent update, the National Assembly has successfully passed the Births and Deaths Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024; if assented into law, it promises a significant expansion of access to essential civil registration services across Kenya.