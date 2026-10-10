Why Sifuna is giving party building priority over 2027 alliances

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has signalled that he will not be drawn into early negotiations over opposition alliances, choosing instead to establish his new political outfit before making decisions about partnerships ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna said his immediate attention was on building The Equitable Party (TEP), organising its grassroots network and completing its rebranding, arguing that talks with other political formations would follow once the internal work was complete.

His remarks come amid efforts by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to bring opposition forces together through The Ukombozi Alliance (TUA), which is seeking to unite political leaders ahead of the next presidential contest.

Responding to the alliance's invitation during a media roundtable in Nairobi on Friday, Sifuna said his party had other priorities to address before considering coalition arrangements.

“My party right now is completing the rebranding process, we have IEBC and ORPP registrations to think about. Conversations about coalitions and alliances will come later,” Sifuna said when asked about Ukombozi Alliance’s invite.

He disclosed that October had been set aside for putting the party's structures in place, expanding its presence at the grassroots and completing work on its headquarters.

The senator also revealed that the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) had met during the week and submitted the necessary documents seeking to change its name to Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM).

The proposed change is awaiting approval from the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

The move points to Sifuna's intention to develop an independent political platform as opposition leaders consider how to organise themselves and agree on a common approach to challenging President William Ruto in 2027.

Rather than immediately committing to an alliance, Sifuna appears determined to establish his party's identity and organisational capacity before deciding on possible political partnerships.

Sifuna accuses Ruto of influencing ODM decisions

Beyond his plans for the new party, the senator used the meeting to revisit his departure from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), blaming President Ruto for his removal as the party's secretary general.

Sifuna alleged that the President had gained influence over ODM's internal affairs and directed decisions against him because of his opposition to the broad-based government arrangement.

“The only person to blame (for my removal) is William Ruto. They say give a man an inch and they take a mile,” Sifuna said.

“All decisions were undertaken on the directive of Ruto.”

Despite his criticism of the circumstances surrounding his ouster, Sifuna said he had no personal grudges against the ODM officials who participated in the process.

“Personally, I hold not grudges. I have forgiven all those who insulted me and I wish them well,” he stated.

He maintained that his disagreements with the party's leadership should not be interpreted as a personal dispute with every official involved in the decision.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County on October 3, 2026 — Linda Mwananchi

Defends relationship with Raila

Sifuna also challenged claims that the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had lost faith in him towards the end of his life.

He recalled a disagreement over party leadership positions, saying he had wanted to contest for the deputy party leader position that fell vacant after some ODM leaders joined the government.

According to Sifuna, Raila insisted that he remain secretary general, a decision he believes contradicts suggestions that the two had fallen out before the former Prime Minister's death.

The Nairobi senator further argued that Raila would have returned to the presidential race in 2027 had he lived.

He based his assessment on a meeting Raila convened with party experts, during which he said the former Prime Minister expressed confidence in ODM's prospects in the next election.

“I suspect and believe Baba would run in the 2027 elections. There was a meeting he convened and the ‘experts’ were present, at the particular meeting he said this (2027) is the best opportunity for ODM,” Sifuna narrated.

His comments offer his account of Raila's political intentions as the opposition continues to grapple with its future leadership and strategy ahead of the next General Election.

Rules out resigning from Senate

Sifuna also dismissed calls for him to surrender his Senate seat following his exit from ODM, insisting that his political realignment would not affect his responsibility to represent Nairobi residents.

He questioned why he was being singled out over changing political parties, pointing to President Ruto's move to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) without resigning from his position.

“When did William Ruto resign to join UDA? It is hypocrisy that the question is only being asked on Sifuna.”

The senator warned that requiring politicians who had left ODM to vacate their seats would trigger unnecessary by-elections at a time when parties should be preparing for the next national polls.

“We need to prepare for the next elections. If all of us who have decided we no longer are in ODM resign, where do you think that will leave the country? It will be like minielections.”

He maintained that leaving ODM did not amount to abandoning the electorate that had entrusted him with the responsibility of representing Nairobi in the Senate.

Proposes Sh500 billion savings to ease tax burden

On economic policy, Sifuna identified wasteful government expenditure as a major area his political agenda would seek to address, estimating that more than Sh500 billion could be saved by cutting unnecessary spending in public offices.

He argued that reducing wastage would give the government room to lower taxes instead of placing further financial pressure on Kenyans.

The senator said his approach would focus on three areas: taxation, wasteful spending and public debt.

“We will work on taxation, wastage in the public space and debt. By addressing wastage, we will be able to save Sh500 billion. When you do that, you can reduce taxation,” he said.

The proposal places the use of public funds and the cost of living among the issues Sifuna intends to champion as he establishes his political base.

For now, the senator has made it clear that his immediate task is to organise and rebrand his party before entering discussions on alliances, even as political formations begin positioning themselves for the 2027 election.