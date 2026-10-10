Sifuna outlines party restructuring plan before 2027 alliance negotiations

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has given his political party until the end of October to complete its reorganisation, setting the stage for possible opposition coalition talks as political leaders begin positioning themselves for the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna said his team would first focus on completing the party’s rebranding, establishing a permanent secretariat and building grassroots networks before engaging other opposition leaders on possible political alliances. He maintained that the party must have a clear organisational structure before taking part in negotiations aimed at uniting the opposition against President William Ruto.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, October 9, 2026, the senator said October had been set aside for putting the party’s affairs in order, with wider political consultations expected to follow in the coming months.

“October is for getting organized so that we don’t disappoint millions of people who support us,” Sifuna said.

His remarks come amid efforts by opposition leaders to consolidate their political support and agree on a common presidential candidate to face Ruto in the 2027 elections.

Sifuna gives party one month to organise

The senator said his immediate concern was to complete the rebranding exercise and establish working structures across the country, arguing that the party needed a solid foundation before embarking on coalition negotiations.

He pointed to the electoral preparations required by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), saying the party had to organise itself in good time to meet the relevant requirements ahead of the polls.

Sifuna also assured supporters that the process would be completed within October, setting a firm deadline for his team to finalise the planned changes.

“Our priority right now is getting organized in this month of October, and we are promising that this will not move beyond October,” he said.

As part of the changes, the senator said the party would soon announce the location of its secretariat, signalling plans to move towards more formal and structured operations.

“We will be inviting you to know where our secretariat is. We will not be talking in hotel rooms like this,” he said.

The establishment of a permanent office is among the steps the party is taking as it prepares for the administrative and organisational demands of the 2027 election cycle.

Sifuna’s timeline places the party’s internal preparations ahead of discussions with other political formations, with his team expected to complete the work before turning to possible alliances.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during the unveiling of The Equitable Party (TEP)on October 4, 2026 — Linda Mwananchi

Coalition talks await internal reforms

Despite the focus on restructuring, Sifuna indicated that his party was willing to engage other opposition leaders as they explore ways to cooperate ahead of the next general election.

He said the party first needed to establish its structures to ensure it could participate effectively in discussions on possible coalitions.

“I don’t think there’s anybody who wants to sit down and talk about coalitions with a party that is not organized,” he said.

The senator’s position suggests that the timing of the negotiations will depend on how quickly his team completes the reorganisation exercise, rather than an unwillingness to work with other opposition groups.

Sifuna said his team had previously worked with other opposition leaders and expected further engagements in the months ahead.

However, he did not announce any agreement to join an existing coalition or confirm plans to form a new alliance with specific political leaders.

The anticipated talks are expected to provide an opportunity for opposition figures to discuss areas of common interest and consider how their respective political formations could work together in the run-up to the 2027 elections.

For Sifuna, completing the internal changes is a necessary step before his party can take part in those discussions from a position of organisational readiness.

Senator renews call for one opposition candidate

Sifuna also restated his commitment to efforts aimed at fielding a single opposition candidate against Ruto in the next presidential election.

He said leaders from across the opposition should be able to engage one another and seek common ground, despite differences in their political parties and individual ambitions.

“We have said that we, as leader, are committed to ensuring that we have one candidate from the opposition to face off with William Ruto,” he said.

The senator argued that the shared desire to bring political change in 2027 should encourage opposition leaders to cooperate and work towards a common electoral goal.

He expressed confidence that the need to unite around a broader national objective would provide a basis for bringing the different camps together.

“I am sure that at the end of the day, because I’ve had them say that the overriding interest is to rescue our country in 2027, that William Ruto’s existence right now should not be allowed in office longer than he should, and therefore that we must all work together,” he said.

His remarks underline his support for an opposition alliance, although the leaders have yet to settle on a joint presidential candidate or agree on the terms of any coalition.

The question of who will represent the opposition in the presidential race remains separate from Sifuna’s immediate plans to complete his party’s reorganisation.

Further consultations are expected to help determine whether the various political formations can reach an agreement on a common candidate and the arrangements needed to support a united campaign.

Opposition weighs its 2027 strategy

Sifuna’s announcement comes as opposition leaders consider how to strengthen their political bases and coordinate their plans ahead of the 2027 General Election.

By setting October as the deadline for his party’s internal reforms, the senator has outlined a timetable that places organisational readiness before formal coalition negotiations.

He said discussions with other leaders were expected to develop over the coming months as the opposition continues exploring ways to work together.

“We will be seeing those conversations taking shape in the coming months,” he said.

The immediate focus for Sifuna’s team remains the completion of the rebranding process, the establishment of grassroots structures and the opening of a permanent secretariat.

Once those tasks are completed, the party will be better placed to take part in discussions on possible alliances and the opposition’s broader electoral strategy.

Whether the consultations will produce a formal coalition agreement remains uncertain, with the outcome likely to depend on the positions of individual leaders, the interests of their respective parties and their ability to agree on a single candidate to challenge Ruto in 2027.