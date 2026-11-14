Opposition leaders turn up for Gachagua as sister is laid to rest

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's family drew political figures from across the opposition on Saturday as his elder sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua, was buried in Nyeri County, with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Chief Justice David Maraga among those in attendance.

The three leaders joined Gachagua, relatives and friends at the funeral, alongside former MP Maina Kamanda and other political figures who gathered to honour the deceased.

Their presence brought together leaders from different political camps at a time when opposition parties are exploring ways of working together ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua had announced his sister's death on November 6, revealing that she had died in Naro Moru, Nyeri County, aged 77.

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua views the body of her late sister Eunice Nyangari on November 14, 2026 — X

In his tribute, the former Deputy President described Eunice as a mother figure whose presence had been instrumental in keeping the family united since their mother's death seven years ago.

He mourned her as a source of warmth, direction and wise counsel, saying her absence would leave a deep void among family members.

The family also remembered her as a committed Christian who earned her living through farming, tailoring and business. Beyond her personal and family responsibilities, she championed the interests of Mau Mau family survivors and displaced households seeking justice over land.

Saturday's ceremony followed visits by several opposition leaders to Gachagua's Karen home, where they had gone to offer their condolences and comfort the family.

Sifuna, who heads the Linda Mwananchi faction, visited Gachagua on Thursday, November 12, becoming one of the latest political figures to convey his sympathies following the bereavement.

His visit came a day after Kalonzo and Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang'i separately met the former Deputy President.

Kalonzo was accompanied by Wiper leaders during his visit, where he expressed solidarity with Gachagua, his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, and the rest of the family.

Matiang'i also paid his respects while accompanied by members of the Jubilee Party National Executive Committee.

The visits and Saturday's funeral brought together political leaders who have been engaging in separate efforts to strengthen opposition cooperation as preparations for the next General Election gather momentum.