ODM's handling of its dispute with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has left the party struggling to contain political losses, with Suba South MP Millie Odhiambo admitting that its decision to push him out has damaged its standing in key support regions.

Odhiambo said the party failed to manage its differences with the outspoken senator, allowing the disagreement to turn into a major political setback that has given Sifuna room to rally supporters outside ODM.

The National Assembly Minority Whip acknowledged that the leadership's approach had worked against the party, arguing that instead of finding common ground with Sifuna, it ended up making him appear victimised and strengthening his political appeal.

Speaking during an interview with a local podcast, Odhiambo said the senator had taken a considerable section of ODM's support with him following the fallout.

"We are the ones who pushed him out, made him a victim and the public accepted it. He's gone with a third. I do not know whether it's a third or whatever of the party of people who are supporting him," Odhiambo said.

She identified Western Kenya as one of the regions where ODM had suffered considerable political damage, warning that the fallout was not limited to the senator's immediate political circles.

Odhiambo noted that the party had previously managed to persuade dissatisfied members to remain within its ranks, but its handling of Sifuna's case had exposed weaknesses in its ability to manage internal disagreements.

"Western Kenya… ODM in Western Kenya is gravely wounded, and many parts of the country. ODM is gravely wounded. The areas that sometimes want to leave but we bring them back. But we handled things… not very well," she said.

Beyond the loss of political support, the legislator questioned whether ODM was still providing sufficient space for members to challenge decisions and express independent views, particularly following the death of longtime party leader Raila Odinga.

She argued that internal disagreements were increasingly being met with calls for members to leave rather than efforts to resolve differences through dialogue.

Odhiambo warned that such an approach could further weaken the party by driving away members who might otherwise continue contributing to its political agenda.

"The tragedy also is that our internal democracy is at its lowest, post-Baba. Everybody… when you say a different opinion… if you don't want to leave… the word leave is very common. Very soon if we are not careful, you'll just be saying 'ODM, leave'," she said.

The MP also pointed to signs that ODM leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga was uncomfortable with the manner in which Sifuna was pushed out, despite their differences over political positions.

According to Odhiambo, Oburu had acknowledged that he did not share Sifuna's political views but appeared to have reservations about losing him from the party.

She said she had raised similar concerns during the dispute, questioning why the leadership was determined to force out a member who had helped strengthen ODM's political presence.

"He said he doesn't agree with Sifuna politically, but he seems to regret that we sent Sifuna away. The same thing I said: 'Why are we hounding this young man out of the party?' He brought strength to the party," she said.

Odhiambo maintained that Sifuna could have remained an ODM member while opposing the government's policies, especially given the party's participation in the broad-based government arrangement.

She said the leadership should have considered engaging him and allowing him to maintain his position instead of treating his criticism as grounds for separation.

The legislator added that the party had lost an opportunity to resolve the disagreement internally, leaving it to deal with the political consequences of his departure.

"Nobody gave him that chance. Now we have to deal with that," she said.

Sifuna has since aligned himself with the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM), which is working to establish a political alternative ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Nairobi senator has also announced plans to challenge President William Ruto in the presidential race and is currently in the United States on a party popularisation tour.